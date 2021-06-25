Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: Finalists announced for Super 12 girls lacrosse

From staff reports

The members of the ThisWeek Super 12 girls lacrosse team produced impressive statistics.

Below is the Super 12 for girls lacrosse:

Amanda Bailey, Dublin Coffman

The speed of this senior midfielder was evident throughout a Division I postseason run that culminated with the Shamrocks beating New Albany 13-12 to win their first state championship.

Bailey, who has committed to Mercyhurst, finished with 69 goals and 20 assists as Coffman went 18-5, including avenging regular-season losses to the Eagles and Upper Arlington during the postseason.

Bailey was first-team all-state, all-Region 3 and all-OCC-Central Division.

She had 33 goals and 14 assists as a sophomore.

“She’s very fast, and you notice the last couple games she (didn’t score) goals because everyone (was) keying on her so much, but she’s such a team player,” coach Michael Murphy said. “She wants to win and had assists. She’s a difference maker.”

Camryn Callaghan, Upper Arlington

This junior midfielder had a team-leading 62 goals as the Golden Bears went 21-1 and spent most of the season ranked first in the state before falling to Coffman 11-9 in the Division I, Region 3 final.

Callaghan, who missed several games early in the season because of an injury and faced increased offensive responsibilities after Ohio State recruit Annie Hargraves suffered a torn ACL and meniscus, also had eight assists and 23 draw controls.

“I rank Cam in the top of all players to have ever played for the Golden Bears,” coach Wendy Pinta said. “She is an impact player on the field. Her speed, quickness, hesitation moves, quick stick and agility under pressure is what sets her apart from other players I have coached or played against.”

Mary Carson, New Albany

This junior midfielder led the Eagles in goals (62), draw controls (92), ground balls (77) and caused turnovers (43) as they went 20-4 overall and 4-0 in the OCC-Ohio, finishing as Division I state runners-up for the third consecutive season.

Carson, who also played varsity as a freshman, was first-team all-league, all-region and all-state.

“She is an incredible athlete. She rose to every occasion this season and never failed to make her presence known on the field. Whether she was scoring goals or causing turnovers on the defensive end, Mary is a constant threat on the field,” coach Elaina Enich said. “She is a one-of-a-kind athlete who tends to leave you wondering how she is able to make the athletic plays she does game after game.”

Zoe Coleman, Watterson

Coleman led the way as the Eagles reached a Division II state semifinal for the first time, losing 14-13 to eventual state champion Cincinnati Mariemont.

A junior attacker and Ohio State commit, Coleman finished with a program-record 99 goals and added 48 assists as Watterson went 17-6.

Coleman, who had 88 goals and 27 assists as a sophomore, scored eight goals in a game four times and seven goals in a game twice this spring.

“Zoe has the best shot I’ve ever seen,” coach Eileen Barrett said. “She can do it from every angle and I have full confidence she’s going to make it. On the draws, she’s the best. Sometimes it takes a while for the other girls to find out the skills and tactics but she can control those and place them whenever she wants.”

Mollie Estepp, Thomas Worthington

Throughout her prep career, Estepp served as one of the Cardinals’ top players.

A University of Denver commit, the senior attacker scored 61 goals and added 24 assists this season as Thomas went 17-4 overall and won the OCC-Cardinal title with a 5-0 record.

Estepp was named first-team all-league, first-team all-region and first-team all-state.

The Cardinals reached a Division I, Region 3 semifinal, falling 20-6 to Upper Arlington.

“She is a natural leader and clearly a gifted lacrosse player,” coach Scott Hamilton said. “The best part of Mollie’s game is the way she includes everyone. Mollie makes all her teammates better.”

Cate Isaacson, Thomas Worthington

This attacker produced a sophomore season to remember, earning first-team all-league, first-team all-region and first-team all-state honors with 89 goals and nine assists.

Hamilton said Isaacson is just getting started.

“She has incredible stick skill,” Hamilton said. “What sets her apart is her outstanding field vision and competitive play. I will not be surprised if Cate follows Mollie Estepp as Thomas Worthington High School’s next All-American.”

Isaacson helped the Cardinals win the OCC-Cardinal title at 5-0 and advance to a Division I regional semifinal, where they lost 20-6 to Upper Arlington to finish 17-4 overall.

Katie Kaucheck, New Albany

This junior midfielder scored 53 goals and had a team-leading 32 assists as well as 44 ground balls and 19 caused turnovers – both of which were second on the Eagles – as New Albany went 20-4 and fell to Coffman 13-12 in the Division I state final.

Kaucheck, who had 20 goals as a freshman, was first-team all-region and all-league. She also averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 steals for the girls basketball team last winter.

“(Kaucheck is) one of the most competitive yet soft-spoken athletes I have ever had the opportunity to coach. Every time Katie steps onto the field, she is thinking of ways to set up her teammates to be successful,” Enich said. “With her infectious energy and unselfish play, she was a key player on our offense this season.”

Gabby Mahaffey, DeSales

A senior midfielder and Akron recruit, Mahaffey scored 64 goals and had 50 draw controls, 23 ground balls and 20 caused turnovers to lead the Stallions to CCL and Central Independent League championships and a Division II, Region 7 runner-up finish.

Mahaffey, who was on the Stallions’ 2019 state championship team, was named first-team all-region and all-state as DeSales finished 14-7, losing to Watterson 10-9 in the regional final.

“Gabby has done many great things on the field, but one of her best attributes was being a leader. She led by example and supported all her teammates through good times and bad,” coach Joe Finotti said. “She was an important piece leading her team to the regional championship each year (she was on the team).”

Sydney Onega, Hartley

With this senior midfielder leading the way, Hartley pulled a pair of Division II, Region 7 tournament upsets as the eighth seed when it beat fifth-seeded Columbus School for Girls 18-13 and fourth-seeded Bexley 17-12 to reach a regional semifinal for the first time.

Onega, who has committed to Flagler, scored nine goals against CSG and eight against Bexley.

She also scored three in a 13-7 loss to top-seeded DeSales in a regional semifinal as the Hawks finished 9-11.

Onega, who scored a program-record 101 goals as a sophomore, was first-team all-region while finishing with 92 goals and 25 assists.

“She’s great at 50-50 ground balls, possession, dodging, shooting accuracy and she gets shots off,” coach Molly Gilbert said. “She’s great at lots of things.”

Avery Schwab, Dublin Scioto

This senior attacker sparked the Irish to a 13-4 season, leading the team in scoring with 69 goals and 58 assists for 127 points.

She was named first-team all-state, all-region and all-OCC-Capital.

An Eastern Michigan commit, Schwab finished her career with 164 goals and 103 assists.

“Avery has always been a hard worker,” coach Sarah Zink said. “She has been a leader, consistent and dependable player on our varsity team for the past four years. When Avery first joined our program, she was very quiet and over the years has truly developed into a strong, respected leader on our team. Avery is leaving big shoes to fill.”

Scioto went 4-1 in the OCC-Capital to finish second behind Worthington Kilbourne (5-0).

Kampbell Stone, Upper Arlington

This sophomore midfielder recorded 47 goals and 10 assists while leading the Bears in draw controls (101) and caused turnovers (25).

Stone was first-team all-Region 3 and second-team all-state and all-league as UA went 21-1 overall and 5-0 in the OCC-Central but fell two wins short of its sixth consecutive Division I state championship.

“Kampbell Stone is one of the most fierce and humble players that I have ever coached,” Pinta said. “She is adaptable, coachable and looks for ways to contribute to her team’s success. The trust and camaraderie she built with all three units on the field (offense, defense and midfield) is extremely rare for such a young player and is a testament to both her skill and fortitude.”

Mikayla Williams, Bexley

Williams was the offensive fuel for the Lions, recording 96 goals, 66 ground balls and 28 assists.

The sophomore midfielder was first-team all-state and all-region, MSL-Ohio Player of the Year and first-team all-CIL.

“Mikayla is such a fantastic player,” coach Jackie Lund said. “She is ruthless on defense. She can cause a turnover and can take care of the ball. She is selfish with the ball when she needs to be, but also is extremely smart with the ball.

“She does a fantastic job of running plays. She gets everything moving.”

Bexley finished 11-5-1 overall, losing 17-12 to Hartley in the second round of the Division II, Region 7 tournament. The Lions tied for the MSL-Ohio title at 3-1 and went 4-3-1 in the CIL.

