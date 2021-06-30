Central Ohio High School Sports Awards: ThisWeek unveils top honors for 2020-21

From staff reports

ThisWeek

Olentangy Orange’s Taryn Martin, Westerville Central’s Justin Braun and Kevin Martin and the Dublin Coffman girls lacrosse team earned the top honors in the Central Ohio High School Sports Awards show June 30.

The online event, sponsored by Nationwide Children’s Hospital Sports Medicine and Raising Cane’s, honored 330 athletes in 30 sports.

In addition, ThisWeek named a Coach of the Year in each sport.

Taryn Martin was named the Female Athlete of the Year. She also was named Girls Wrestling Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Martin did everything possible in the first two seasons of her sport, going undefeated and winning a pair of state titles. She went 23-0 as a senior, pinning Rocky River Lutheran West’s Amy Zell in 33 seconds in the title match at 171 pounds. The Tiffin signee had 21 pins, with the other victories coming by forfeit. She did not have a match go past the first period and did not surrender a point. The Female Athlete of the Year award is presented by Refill.

The other finalists were New Albany’s Madison Spiess, who was the Girls Golf Athlete of the Year, and Girls Basketball Athlete of the Year Katherine Weakley of Worthington Christian. Spiess also was named the top girls golfer in 2017.

Braun was named the Male Athlete of the Year and the Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

The junior captured the sprinting triple crown at the Division I state meet, winning the 100, 200 and 400 meters to become the first big-school boys champion in all three events since Dayton Dunbar’s Chris Nelloms pulled off the feat in Class AAA in 1988. Braun’s winning time of 10.47 seconds in the 100 matched Gahanna’s Blake Heriot’s state-meet record set in 2009. Braun won the 200 in 21.13 and the 400 in 46.4. The Male Athlete of the Year award is presented by Refill.

The other finalists were Coffman’s Seth Shumate, who was named Boys Wrestling Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row, and DeSales’ Desmond Watson, who was named Boys Basketball Athlete of the Year.

Kevin Martin earned the overall Coach of the Year honor and also was named the Boys Basketball Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year. In his third season, Martin guided the Warhawks to their first state tournament and nearly the Division I championship. Central lost to Centerville 43-42 in the final to finish 23-3, with all three losses being by one point. The Coach of the Year award is presented by Logan A/C & Heating Service.

The other finalists were Dublin Jerome boys lacrosse coach Andy Asmo and Watterson field hockey coach Janet Baird.

The Coffman girls lacrosse team is the first ThisWeek Team of the Year after its run to its first Division I state championship.

The Shamrocks lost five games during the regular season, including a 12-goal loss to Upper Arlington and an 11-goal loss to New Albany.

After the Shamrocks won the state title to finish 18-5, coach Michael Murphy said the players weren’t deterred by those lopsided losses.

After ending UA’s run of five consecutive state titles with an 11-9 win over the Golden Bears in a regional final, Coffman beat Loveland 9-7 in a state semifinal and then avenged the loss to New Albany with a 13-12 victory in the title game.

The other finalists were the Jerome boys lacrosse team and the New Albany girls golf team.

Other Athletes of the Year were:

•Connor Ackley, boys cross country, Hilliard Davidson

•Gabby Adams, softball, Grove City

•Camden Bentley, girls track and field, Gahanna Lincoln

•Parker Cameron, boys soccer, Olentangy Liberty

•Mary Carson, girls lacrosse, New Albany

•Caroline Colombo, girls water polo, Upper Arlington (also won in 2019 and 2018)

•Regan Cornelius, field hockey, Columbus Academy

•Raegan Ernst, gymnastics, Dublin Jerome (also won in 2020 and 2019)

•Jonah Gilbert, boys volleyball, Hilliard Bradley

•Brooklyn Harris, girls soccer, New Albany

•Riley Huddleston, girls swimming and diving, Upper Arlington

•Shea Keethler, boys lacrosse, Upper Arlington

•Josh Laisure, baseball, Olentangy Orange

•Stephen Ma, boys golf, Columbus Academy

•Ryan Mudre, boys tennis, New Albany

•Peter Pedrozo, football, Westerville South

•Sydni Ratliff, girls tennis, Columbus Academy (also won in 2019 and 2018)

•Max Robins, hockey, Upper Arlington

•Alyssa Shope, girls cross country, Gahanna Lincoln

•Lilu Smith, girls bowling, Gahanna Lincoln (also won in 2020)

•Carter Street, boys bowling, Olentangy Liberty (also won in 2020)

•Sydney Taylor, girls volleyball, Watterson

•Avery Voss, boys swimming and diving and boys water polo, Upper Arlington

Other Coaches of the Year were:

•Hamish Baird, hockey, Upper Arlington

•Adam Banks, girls basketball, Dublin Coffman

•Tim Bates, baseball, Westerville South

•Mike de Bear, boys swimming and diving, Upper Arlington (also won in 2020)

•Earl Devanny, girls soccer, Olentangy

•Chris Ditello, girls golf, Columbus Schools for Girls

•Zach Franklin, boys volleyball, Hilliard Bradley

•Matt Hamilton, girls bowling, Worthington Christian

•Andrew Hoffman, boys water polo, St. Charles

•Stephanie Grieshop, girls volleyball, Watterson

•Bryan Johnson, football, Westerville North

•Adam Kessler, girls track and field, Watterson

•Nate King, girls cross country, Hilliard Davidson (also won in 2019 and 2018)

•Josh Lamb and Kevin Rieman, girls wrestling, Delaware Hayes

•Michael Murphy, girls lacrosse, Dublin Coffman

•Stephanie Peterson, girls track and field, Pickerington Central

•Caitlain Spangler, girls water polo, Upper Arlington

•Dave Spring, boys track and field, Pickerington North

•Marc Thomas, boys tennis, New Albany (also won in 2018)

•John Thompson, boys bowling, Hilliard Bradley

•Johnny Ulry, boys soccer, New Albany

•Chance Van Gundy, boys wrestling, Dublin Coffman (also won in 2019)

•Dave Wadenstierna, boys cross country, Dublin Jerome

•Dave Wharton, girls swimming and diving, New Albany

•Kristen Wilms, gymnastics, Dublin Jerome (also won in 2019)

•Marc Wurtzman, girls tennis, Columbus Academy

•Craig Yakscoe, boys golf, Columbus Academy (also won in 2017)

ThisWeek began naming Captains, our version of Athletes of the Year, in football in 1993, basketball in 1994, soccer in 1997, wrestling in 1998 and Athletes of the Year in other sports, except girls wrestling, starting in 2012. This is the second season for girls wrestling.

