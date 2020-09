Friday Night Live: Week 5 Staff Predictions

ThisWeek Sports Staff

In Week 4, the top seven in the overall standings for the ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel were the only ones to reach double figures in victories. The bottom six didn’t reach that threshold.

Scott Hennen and Andy Resnik both went 11-4 to lead the panel. Frank DiRenna maintained the overall lead at 47-15, three games ahead of Steve Blackledge.

As for our Lone Wolf picks, Jarrod Ulrey correctly picked Watterson to beat DeSales in his first solo pick of the season. Stephen Borgna went 0-2, and the staff is a combined 2-5 in these picks. This week, John Hulkenberg went out on the proverbial limb twice, being the only one to pick Central Crossing to beat Reynoldsburg and Thomas Worthington to top Hilliard Darby.

Enjoy Week 5!

Week 5 predictions

3-1, 3-0 Pickerington North at 3-1, 2-1 New Albany

Panthers: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Eagles: Gerfen, Purpura

2-2, 2-1 Hartley at 2-2, 1-2 Watterson

Hawks: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Eagles: Borgna, Gerfen, Hulkenberg

3-1, 2-1 Marysville at 2-2, 2-1 Olentangy Berlin

Monarchs: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hulkenberg, Resnik

Bears: Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Stevenson, Ulrey

3-1 Big Walnut at 3-1 Westerville North

Golden Eagles: Baker, Cochran, Gerfen, Hennen, Stevenson

Warriors: Blackledge, Borgna, DiRenna, Frantz, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey

2-2, 1-2 Reynoldsburg at 2-2, 2-1 Central Crossing

Raiders: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Comets: Hulkenberg

1-3, 0-3 Thomas Worthington at 1-3, 1-2 Hilliard Darby

Cardinals: Hulkenberg

Panthers: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

0-1 Northland at 0-1 Centennial

Vikings: Purpura, Gerfen

Stars: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

1-0 Marion-Franklin at 1-0 Independence

Red Devils: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

76ers: Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Purpura

1-0 Eastmoor Academy at 1-0 Walnut Ridge

Warriors: Borgna, Frantz, Hennen

Scots: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

1-0 Africentric at 1-0 Briggs

Nubians: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Bruins: Borgna, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura

4-0, 3-0 Liberty Union at 3-1, 3-0 Columbus Academy

Lions: Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Stevenson

Vikings: Baker, DiRenna, Hulkenberg, Resnik, Ulrey

1-3 Whitehall at 2-2 Ready

Rams: Cochran, DiRenna

Silver Knights: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

3-1, 2-1 Amanda-Clearcreek at 3-1, 3-1 Hamilton Township

Aces: Hulkenberg, Purpura

Rangers: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

3-1 Johnstown-Monroe at 2-2 Granville

Johnnies: Baker, Borgna, Cochran, Gerfen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

Blue Aces: Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Hulkenberg, Ulrey

2-2 Newark Catholic at 1-3 Licking Heights

Green Wave: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hulkenberg, Purpura, Ulrey

Hornets: Gerfen, Hennen, Resnik, Stevenson

Standings after Week 4

Frank DiRenna: 10-5 last week, 47-15 overall

Steve Blackledge: 10-5, 44-18

Scott Hennen: 11-4; 43-19

Andy Resnik: 11-4; 43-19

Scott Gerfen: 10-5; 41-21

Jarrod Ulrey: 10-5, 41-21

Ryan Baker: 10-5; 40-22

Lee Cochran: 8-7; 39-23

Jeff Stevenson: 6-9; 38-24

John Hulkenberg: 8-7; 37-25

Eric Frantz: 8-7; 36-26

Dave Purpura: 7-8; 35-27

Stephen Borgna: 8-7; 30-32

