Thursday Night Live roundup: Week 5 recaps

Eastmoor Academy 25, Walnut Ridge 19 (OT)

The chant of "we got the bell back" was a big part of the celebration for Eastmoor Academy following its 25-19 overtime win Sept. 24 at Walnut Ridge.

The trophy is given annually to the winner of the matchup between the east side City League rivals, and the Warriors had to come from a 13-point deficit to get it back after the Scots earned it last season.

Eastmoor is 2-0 and Walnut Ridge is 1-1.

"I've got to give it to my (offensive) line because they executed and did what they had to do," Warriors sophomore quarterback Ahmad Armstrong said.

Armstrong scored on a 4-yard run on his team's overtime possession, but the Warriors failed on a two-point conversion run.

On Walnut Ridge's overtime possession, it moved to the Eastmoor 5, but on second-and-goal, a shotgun snap went over quarterback Howard Thornton's head and the Warriors' Brandon Lovelace recovered to end the game.

Eastmoor took a 19-13 lead on a 3-yard run by Malachi Coleman with 2 minutes, 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter but missed its second consecutive extra-point attempt.

Walnut Ridge answered Eastmoor's 89-yard drive with an 80-yard possession that was capped with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Thornton to Cross Mack with 7 seconds left. The Scots attempted a two-point conversion pass but the snap was mishandled to keep it tied at 19.

"We need to learn to handle adversity, and I've got to coach a little better," Scots coach Byron Mattox said.

Eastmoor tied it at 13 with 1:29 to go in the third quarter on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Armstrong to Devin Lloyd, but the Warriors missed the extra point.

The Scots took a 7-0 lead with 9:45 left in the second quarter when Javarus Leach ran for a 13-yard touchdown. Antonio Felts ran for 23 yards two plays before that to set up the score.

Oumar Barry recovered a fumble for Eastmoor with 2:15 left in the first half.

On the next play, however, Walnut Ridge's Tywan Glass recovered a fumble and returned it 35 yards to make it 13-0.

Eastmoor cut it to 13-7 on a 13-yard touchdown reception by Matthew Washington from Armstrong with 7 seconds left before halftime.

"We got that score at the end of the first half and that helped us," Warriors coach Jim Miranda said. "It was a tough battle."

—Jarrod Ulrey

EASTMOOR ACADEMY: 0-7-6-6-6--25

WALNUT RIDGE: 0-13-0-6-0--19

WR—Leach 13 run (Mack kick)

WR—Glass 35 fumble recovery (kick blocked)

EA—Washington 7 pass from Armstrong (Dixon kick)

EA—Lloyd 3 pass from Armstrong (kick failed)

EA—Coleman 3 run (kick failed)

WR—Mack 7 pass from Thornton (pass failed)

EA—Armstrong 4 run (run failed)

====

Ready 42, Whitehall-Yearling 17

After being held to minus-11 yards in the first half, Ready used a big play early in the second half to rally past Whitehall-Yearling 42-17 on Sept. 24 at Fortress Obetz.

Tyrese Hudson’s 77-yard touchdown run and Darius Parham’s two-point conversion gave the Silver Knights the lead for good at 18-17.

Ready recovered the ensuing kickoff, with Parham scoring on a 5-yard run for a 25-17 lead. He added an 8-yard scoring run to push the lead to 32-17.

The Knights improved to 3-2, while the Rams fell to 1-4 with their third consecutive loss.

Hudson finished with 161 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 17 carries.

“We made a couple of adjustments with some blocking schemes at halftime,” Ready coach Joel Cutler said. “We really challenged our guys to step it up because (Whitehall) had the momentum finishing up the half. After taking a fast lead, we didn’t quite finish the first half the way we wanted to. We let them right back in.”

Ready used its special teams to open a 10-0 lead in the game’s first 3 minutes, 7 seconds.

Kaleb Schaffer recovered a loose ball in the end zone on a punt attempt and Ready added a safety on another failed punt attempt for the early lead.

The Rams rallied behind reserve quarterback Elijah Hughes, as he scored on an 8-yard run and later connected with Taron Biles-Walker for a 15-yard score with 5 seconds remaining in the first half for a 17-10 lead.

“One of the goals this week was to cut out these penalties and cut out these mistakes, but we made them anyway,” Whitehall coach Rod Lightfoot said. “We fought back and worked through them. We went up at halftime. The expectation is you learn from that and come out in the second half ready to play, but we still made some mistakes.”

—Frank DiRenna

WHITEHALL-YEARLING: 0-17-0-0--17

READY: 10-0-22-10--42

R—Schaffer fumble recovery in end zone (Parham run)

R—Safety, punt snap recovered by Whitehall in end zone

W—Alcauter-Yanez 35 FG

W—Hughes 8 run (Alcauter-Yanez kick)

W—Biles-Walker 15 pass from Hughes (Alcauter-Yanez kick)

R—Hudson 77 run (Parham run)

R—Parham 5 run (O’Connell kick)

R—Parham 8 run (O’Connell kick)

R—O’Connell 35 FG

R—Hudson 33 run (O’Connell kick)