Friday Night Live roundup: Week 5 Scores & Recaps

Westerville North 20, Big Walnut 17

Hunter Weigand’s 23-yard field goal with 2 seconds left gave Westerville North a 20-17 victory over visiting Big Walnut on Sept. 25 on an unforgettable night for the Warriors’ seniors.

“I just knew that there was no way I was missing it,” Weigand said. “It was senior night, and I knew everyone was counting on me. I practice too much to miss that.”

The senior made another big kick with 7 minutes, 8 seconds left — a 29-yard field goal that made it 17-all.

North improved to 4-1 overall and in the OCC-Capital Division, while Big Walnut dropped to 3-2 and 3-2.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment the last three years with our seniors,” North coach Bryan Johnson said. “I couldn’t be happier to have Hunter Weigand send us through. I mean talk about a memorable senior night.”

Big Walnut held a 17-14 lead with 10:14 left after Caden Williams scored on a 4-yard run. He finished with 180 yards on 22 carries.

Sylvester Bockarie led North with 125 yards on 17 carries and gave the Warriors a 7-0 lead on their opening drive with a 48-yard touchdown run.

The other half of North’s strong running game, Brennan Albertini, added 91 yards on 12 carries.

His 7-yard touchdown run in the third quarter ended a short scoring drive that started at the Big Walnut 14 yard line following a fumbled punt.

“They played more disciplined, and they were the tougher team tonight,” Big Walnut coach Rob Page said. “We had too many unforced errors and too many self-inflicted wounds.”

--Scott Gerfen

BIG WALNUT: 0-7-3-7--17

WESTERVILLE NORTH: 0-7-7-6--20

WN—Bockarie 48 run (Weigand kick)

BW—Bales 18 pass from Barnett (Willoughby kick)

WN—Albertini 7 run (Weigand kick)

BW—Willoughby 26 FG

BW—Williams 4 run (Willoughby kick)

WN—Weigand 29 FG

WN—Weigand 23 FG

====

Hartley 42, Watterson 32

With the CCL title still up for grabs, Hartley converted on three fourth-down conversions on its final scoring drive and won 42-32 on Sept. 25 at Watterson.

The Hawks, who improved to 3-2 overall and 3-1 in the league, got a 7-yard touchdown pass from Erik Underwood to Trey Saunders with 50 seconds left to seal it.

That capped an 8-minute drive in which 10 of the carries went to Marcelis Parker, who finished with 115 yards and two touchdowns on 24 rushes.

Watterson fell to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in the league. DeSales also is 3-1 in the CCL.

"Marcelis had to carry the mail, and my God did he carry the mail," Hawks coach Brad Burchfield said.

Hartley took a 28-20 lead on a 12-yard run by Nyal Johnson with 3:15 to go in the third quarter, but the Eagles cut it to 28-26 on a 74-yard touchdown pass from Jake Hoying to Tyler Young two plays from scrimmage later.

The Hawks then made it 35-26 on a 7-yard run by Parker with 9:41 remaining, but Watterson answered with a 62-yard pass from Hoying to Andrew Bettendorf on the next play from scrimmage.

"As a team, everybody did their work and tried hard," Saunders said. "It came down to the second half and Marcelis got (it done)."

Watterson took a 7-0 lead with 8:31 left in the first quarter on a 5-yard run by Cam Nickleson.

The Hawks tied it at 7 on a 42-yard run by Saunders with 6:13 left in the first.

Nickleson scored on a 26-yard run with 4 minutes to go in the first, but Watterson missed the extra point.

Hartley took a 14-13 lead with 1:29 to go in the first when Underwood connected with Richard Kenny for a 30-yard touchdown, and Parker ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 1:59 left before halftime to make it 21-13.

Hoying ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 18 seconds left in the second quarter to cut it to 21-20.

"We just defensively could not stop them and they just lined up and kicked our butt at times," Eagles coach Brian Kennedy said.

--Jarrod Ulrey

HARTLEY: 14-7-7-14--42

WATTERSON 13-7-6-6--32

W—Nickleson 5 run (Blank kick)

H—Saunders 42 run (Hawk kick)

W—Nickleson 26 run (kick failed)

H—Kenny 30 pass from Underwood (Hawk kick)

H—Parker 5 run (Hawk kick)

W—Hoying 5 run (Blank kick)

H—Johnson 12 run (Hawk kick)

W—Young 74 pass from Hoying (pass failed)

H—Parker 7 run (Hawk kick)

W—Bettendorf 62 pass from Hoying (kick failed)

H—Saunders 7 pass from Underwood (Hawk kick)

====

Marysville 28, Olentangy Berlin 0

Marysville coach Brent Johnson wanted his defense to throw a wrench into a high-powered Olentangy Berlin attack and got just that.

The Monarchs scored on four long touchdown runs and the defense did the rest by shutting out host Berlin 28-0 on Sept. 25 in an OCC-Cardinal showdown.

Marysville improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the league. The Bears, who came in averaging 35 points per game, dropped to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the OCC-Cardinal.

Johnson said his team wanted to keep Berlin quarterback Jacob Moeller off-balance. The senior was 14-for-32 passing for 199 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

“(Moeller) is a good quarterback and we wanted to do everything we could to make him uncomfortable,” Johnson said. “He’s made throws in the past and we wanted to do what we could to confuse him.

“We wanted to be disciplined with our eyes and we kept switching defenses from man, to cover-2 to cover-4. Our secondary and linebackers did a great job.”

Marysville had 484 total yards, with 480 coming on the ground. It held a 31:06 to 16:54 edge in time of possession and forced three turnovers while committing none.

“They did a great job,” Berlin coach Mark Nori said. “They have size and speed, and they capitalized on that and it threw us off our game.”

Ryan Kern led Marysville with 17 carries for 197 yards and touchdowns of 66 and 36 yards. Griffin Johnson added 153 yards on 13 carries, with a 74-yard scoring run. Quarterback Ethan Musel had two carries for 46 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown.

Berlin’s Quentin Applegate caught four passes for 75 yards, and Bennett Lawrence had four receptions for 60 yards.

--Scott Hennen

MARYSVILLE: 6-7-7-8--28

OLENTANGY BERLIN: 0-0-0-0--0

M—Kern 66 run (kick failed)

M—Johnson 74 run (Hall kick)

M—Kern 36 run (Hall kick)

M—Musel 46 run (Johnson run)

====

Columbus Academy 41, Liberty Union 15

Columbus Academy took sole possession of first place in the MSL-Ohio with a convincing victory over Liberty Union on Sept. 25 at home.

The Vikings went ahead 10-0 after one quarter and steadily expanded their lead en route to a 41-15 win.

Academy improved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the league, while Liberty Union fell to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the league.

“We did it, all three phases,” Academy coach Robin Miller said. “These guys were ready to play. They wanted to win a title and they just did. All the credit to the kids.”

The Vikings will look to secure the outright league title Oct. 2 at Grandview, which lost 50-7 to Buckeye Valley to remain winless.

Academy struck quickly on Brady Hess’ 37-yard touchdown pass to Sam Huyghe only 1:56 into the game.

Jonah Houston kicked the first of his two field goals late in the opening quarter, and Hess teamed with Huyghe again for a 38-yard TD and a 17-0 lead in the second quarter.

After Liberty Union quarterback Cayden Carroll threw a 34-yard scoring pass to Jacob Denny, Hess added a 7-yard TD run and Houston connected on a 43-yard field goal for a 27-6 lead at halftime.

Hess completed 15 of 23 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and Huyghe had eight catches for 128 yards and two scores. Drake Bellisari added scoring runs of 4 and 15 yards in the second half.

Academy outgained Liberty Union 383-177 in total yards despite playing without injured running backs Carter James (knee) and Jake Calodney (foot).

“Those are two of our best players,” Miller said. “Starting-caliber players and from the same position, they’re both backs. Credit to all those other guys who stepped up. They haven’t had a ton of reps and they just answered the bell.”

--Frank DiRenna

LIBERTY UNION: 0-6-9-0--15

COLUMBUS ACADEMY: 10-17-7-7--41

CA—Huyghe 37 pass from Hess (Houston kick)

CA—Houston 40 FG

CA—Huyghe 38 pass from Hess (Houston kick)

LU—Denny 34 pass from Carroll (kick failed)

CA—Hess 7 run (Houston kick)

CA—Houston 43 FG

CA—Bellisari 4 run (Houston kick)

LU—Safety, fumble out of back of end zone

LU—Carroll 5 run (Wolfel kick)

CA—Bellisari 15 run (Houston kick)

====

Reynoldsburg 34, Central Crossing 10

Reynoldsburg rode a strong running game and a quick-strike passing attack to pull away in the second half for a 34-10 victory over host Central Crossing on Sept. 25.

The Raiders improved to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the OCC-Buckeye, while the Comets dropped to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the league.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Raiders took a 7-0 lead midway through the second quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by Jeremiah Crawford-Smith. Central Crossing got a 33-yard field goal from Tyler Terrell to make it 7-3 at halftime.

“I wasn’t happy at all in the first half with the way we were executing,” Reynoldsburg coach Buddy White said. “But in the second half, guys started making some plays, the receivers were catching balls and the running backs were really hitting it. And our defense did a much better job. I was pleased with how we played.”

Crawford-Smith’s 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter put the Raiders up 14-3, and Reynoldsburg scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Quarterback Dijon Jennings completed a 14-yard touchdown to Justin Barko and connected twice with Markez Gillam on touchdowns of 81 and 52 yards.

The Raiders held an 524-262 advantage in total yards and got interceptions from Shawn Payne and Soufiana Sangare.

Jennings completed 10 of 20 passes for 284 yards and an interception to go with his three touchdown passes and also carried eight times for 57 yards. Crawford-Smith ran for 149 yards on 14 carries, and Markez Gillam caught six passes for 230 yards.

Alec Boyd, who normally plays running back, started at quarterback in place of injured starter Rudy Risinger for the Comets. Boyd completed nine of 15 passes for 83 yards with the two interceptions and carried 19 times for 82 yards.

“He came in there and played a position he hadn’t played very much and played great for us,” Central Crossing coach Trevor White said. “If I have to give a shout out to anybody, that’s the one.”

Jae'V'on Pass scored the Comets’ lone touchdown on a 3-yard run with 7:45 left in the game. That score was set up after the Raiders’ punter bobbled the snap and was tackled by Boyd at the 3-yard line.

“We had a few challenges we faced,” White said. “We took a lot of steps forward as a team, and we put together some drives and moved the ball. They gave us some opportunities, but we just couldn’t punch the ticket.”

--Stephen Borgna

REYNOLDSBURG: 0-7-7-20--34

CENTRAL CROSSING: 0-3-0-7--10

R—Crawford-Smith 15 run (Miars kick)

CC—Terrell 33-yard field goal

R—Crawford-Smith 10 run (Miars kick)

R—Barko 14 pass from Jennings (Miars kick)

CC—Pass 3 run (Terrell kick)

R—Gillam 81 pass from Jennings (Miars kick)

R—Gillam 52 pass from Jennings (kick failed)

====

