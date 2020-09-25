Pickerington North 56, New Albany 21

A rushing attack that has totaled 758 yards in two weeks has Pickerington North feeling as good about itself as it has all season, especially coming off a statement win that clinched at least a share of the OCC-Ohio Division championship and could pay dividends when the Division I, Region 3 playoff bracket is determined next week.

Idris Lawrence rushed for 177 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, Jaylen Gilbert passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 115 yards and two scores and Dawaun Green added 13 rushes for 85 yards and a score as the Panthers routed host New Albany 56-21 on Sept. 25.

North improved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the OCC-Ohio and has at least a share of its first league title since 2013.

“We controlled the line of scrimmage and our running backs dominated,” Panthers coach Nate Hillerich said. “When you have Lawrence at 190 (pounds) and Gilbert at 220, it’s a lot to throw at other teams.”

North rolled up 577 total yards, 377 of them on the ground, and led 28-0 by late in the second quarter. Carl Allen II caught touchdown passes of 25 and 40 yards in the first to kick-start the offense.

Turnovers on consecutive possessions in the third, one of which was a fumble returned 55 yards for a touchdown by Tom Bohman, got New Albany within 35-21.

But in the fourth, Lawrence scored from 6 and 12 yards and Gilbert ran in from 6 yards with 1 minute, 50 seconds left.

Eagles quarterback Brock Tibbitts completed 13 of 17 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown and Jayden Fudge had a rushing score and caught a touchdown despite being held to 20 rushing yards on 13 carries.

“We didn’t force them to punt. We didn’t force them to earn anything,” said Eagles coach Bubba Kidwell, whose team fell to 3-2 overall and 2-2 in the league. “We saw tonight what a playoff team looks like at the Division I level.”

PICKERINGTON NORTH 14 14 7 21 — 56

NEW ALBANY 0 7 14 0 — 21

PN—Allen II 25 pass from Gilbert (Pope kick)

PN—Allen II 40 pass from Gilbert (Pope kick)

PN—Gilbert 15 run (Pope kick)

PN—Lawrence 6 run (Pope kick)

NA—Fudge 11 pass from Tibbitts (Hoff kick)

PN—Green 10 run (Pope kick)

NA—Fudge 6 run (Hoff kick)

NA—Bohman 55 fumble return (Hoff kick)

PN—Lawrence 6 run (Pope kick)

PN—Lawrence 12 run (Pope kick)

PN—Gilbert 6 run (Pope kick)

