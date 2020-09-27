Central Crossing: Comets hoping to play Week 6 game

All Central Crossing can do is focus on itself.

That generally is how coach Trevor White and his staff conduct practices early in the week before focus turns to the coming opponent, but this week, that opponent is in flux.

Groveport, which the Comets were to have visited Friday, Oct. 2, in the scheduled regular-season finale for both teams, was forced into a 14-day quarantine Sept. 24 after a staff member in the program tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cruisers’ Sept. 25 game against Newark was canceled, and the quarantine period also would include this week’s contest.

Central Crossing hopes to find an opponent by mid-week.

“It’s frustrating,” White said. “We continue to prepare as if we were playing Groveport because that’s all we could do, but early in the week is a lot about recovery and correcting our own mistakes, too. For us right now, so much is about consistency. If you give an opponent chances, they find ways to make you pay.”

The Comets dropped to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the OCC-Buckeye Division with a 34-10 home loss to Reynoldsburg on Sept. 27.

Making his first start at quarterback in place of the injured Rudy Risinger, Alec Boyd completed nine of 15 passes for 83 yards with two interceptions and rushed for 82 yards on 19 carries.

Jae’V’On Pass ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 7 minutes, 45 seconds to play for the Comets’ only touchdown. Tyler Terrell kicked a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter.

“(Boyd) has practiced at quarterback so it’s not brand-new for him, but far as being the guy there on a Friday night, that is something new,” White said. “He saw some plays at cornerback too and put him in on some special teams plays. He had a solid game.”

The game against Groveport, from which White graduated in 1994, was to have been the first between the programs since 2017. The Comets defeated the Cruisers 27-7 after losing to Groveport 42-28 the previous year.

