Central Crossing: Comets to play in Week 6 after all

A potential week of uncertainty for Central Crossing ended almost before it began, when its temporarily canceled Friday, Oct. 2, game at Groveport was cleared to be played as scheduled.

The Cruisers were forced into a 14-day quarantine Sept. 24 after a staff member in the program tested positive for COVID-19. Their Sept. 25 game against Newark was canceled, and the quarantine period also would have included this week’s contest.

Comets coach Trevor White said Sept. 27 that there was a “slim” chance of the game being played and that Central Crossing had talked to at least two other potential opponents in case Groveport was unable to play.

Groveport coach Mitch Westcamp and White confirmed the game to ThisWeekSPORTS.com on Sept. 28.

“We continued to prepare as if we were playing Groveport because that’s all we could do, but early in the week is a lot about recovery and correcting our own mistakes, too,” White said. “For us right now, so much is about consistency. If you give an opponent chances, they find ways to make you pay.”

The Comets dropped to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the OCC-Buckeye Division with a 34-10 home loss to Reynoldsburg on Sept. 27.

Making his first start at quarterback in place of the injured Rudy Risinger, Alec Boyd completed nine of 15 passes for 83 yards with two interceptions and rushed for 82 yards on 19 carries.

Jae’V’On Pass ran for a 3-yard touchdown with 7 minutes, 45 seconds to play for the Comets’ only touchdown. Tyler Terrell kicked a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter.

“(Boyd) has practiced at quarterback so it’s not brand-new for him, but far as being the guy there on a Friday night, that is something new,” White said. “He saw some plays at cornerback too and put him in on some special teams plays. He had a solid game.”

The game against Groveport, from which White graduated in 1994, will be the first between the programs since 2017. The Comets defeated the Cruisers 27-7 after losing to Groveport 42-28 the previous year.

Groveport is 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the OCC-Buckeye and will be playing its first game since a 43-3 loss to defending Division I state champion Pickerington Central on Sept. 18.

WEEK 6

CENTRAL CROSSING at GROVEPORT

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

•Last meeting: 2017, Central Crossing 27-7

•Central Crossing (2-3 overall, 2-2 in OCC-Buckeye) to date: Lost to Grove City 7-6; defeated Lancaster 21-18; lost to Pickerington Central 47-0; def. Newark 32-7; lost to Reynoldsburg 34-10

•Groveport (3-1 overall, 2-1 in OCC-Buckeye) to date: Def. Westland 38-0; def. Reynoldsburg 45-14; def. Lancaster 16-13; lost to Pickerington Central 43-3

•Top Comets: Drew Basham (OL/DL), Alec Boyd (QB/LB), Freddy Burchett (OL/DL), Kyren Glaze (RB/DB), Jonathan Mathers (TE/LB), Tristen Needham (TE/LB), Tyler Terrell (K/P) and Nick Tiegler (RB/LB)

•Top Cruisers: Elyjah Aekins (WR/DB), Clarence Gossett IV (LB), Jashaun McGraw (FB/DL), Makarius Mosley (OL/DL), John Motton (WR/DB), Isaiah Rogers (QB), Leland Slaven (OL) and Jalil Underdown (RB)