Columbus Academy at Grandview Heights: Vikings aiming for outright MSL-Ohio title

Columbus Academy already has won a share of its first MSL-Ohio Division title since 2017, when it was a co-champion along with London and Whitehall.

This time the Vikings want to sew up an outright title when they travel to Grandview Heights on Friday, Oct. 2, to close MSL-Ohio play.

Academy improved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the league by defeating Liberty Union 41-15 on Sept. 25 in a showdown between teams that entered unbeaten in the league.

“We’re thrilled with how they’re preparing and playing on Fridays but there are always things we can build and improve upon,” Academy coach Robin Miller said. “We want to take care of business and win the league outright. We don’t want to have to share it with anyone.”

Grandview is looking for its first win after falling to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the MSL-Ohio with a 50-7 loss to Buckeye Valley on Sept. 25.

The Bobcats’ only score came on a 30-yard fumble return by linebacker Connor Dobies early in the third quarter.

“(The Bobcats) do a lot,” Miller said. “The scoreboard and their record don’t show much, but their kids are playing hard and they do a lot of different stuff on offense and defense that we have to prepare for.”

The Vikings used a balanced attack to hand Liberty Union its first loss. Academy totaled 383 total yards, with 203 coming on the ground and 180 through the air.

Quarterback Brady Hess was 15-for-23 passing for 180 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he also rushed for 55 yards and one score on seven carries.

Running back Drake Bellisari rushed for 73 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Sam Huyghe caught eight passes for 128 yards and two scores, and Durell Moultrie had four receptions for 48 yards and four rushes for 43 yards.

“(The Vikings) are very dynamic and athletic all over the field and in everything they do,” Grandview coach Jason Peters said. “We’ll have to bring our ‘A’ game and be ready for them.”

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen

WEEK 6

COLUMBUS ACADEMY at GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

•Last meeting: 2019, Academy 28-7

•Academy (4-1 overall, 4-0 in MSL-Ohio) to date: Defeated Whitehall 38-0; def. Harvest Prep 20-10; lost to Ready 33-7; def. Bexley 31-7; def. Liberty Union 41-15

•Grandview (0-5 overall, 0-4 in MSL-Ohio) to date: Lost to Galion Northmor 34-0; lost to Whitehall 22-14; lost to Harvest Prep 64-13; lost to Liberty Union 77-6; lost to Buckeye Valley 50-7

•Top Vikings: Drake Bellisari (RB/LB), Jake Carlin (WR/DB), Keir Gorospe (OL/LB), Brady Hess (QB/DB), Sam Huyghe (WR/DB), Parker Logan (RB/LB), Gyvnn Mendenhall (OL/DL), Robert Mills (TE/DE), Durell Moultrie (WR/DB) and Chris Sugar (RB/LB)

•Top Bobcats: Cory Culp (RB/LB), Connor Dobies (OL/LB), Gabhran Downer (OL/DL), Ian Gecse (TE/DL), Mason Gastesi (TE/DL), Connor McCormick (RB/DB/P), Tristin Pierce (RB/DB), Matthew Taylor (OL/DL) and Jake Zimmerman (OL/DL)