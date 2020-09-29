Friday Night Live Player of the Week: North's Gilbert, Darby's Horvath share honor

ThisWeek group

Pickerington North quarterback Jaylen Gilbert and Hilliard Darby quarterback Blake Horvath are our Friday Night Live co-Players of the Week for Week 5.

Gilbert won the vote of the ThisWeek staff. He passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 115 yards and two scores in a 56-21 win over New Albany.

Horvath won our Twitter poll, receiving 50.9% of 627 votes over 24 hours. He ran 16 times for 191 yards and four touchdowns and completed six of eight passes for 35 yards and a score in a 35-14 win over Thomas Worthington.

The other finalists were Reynoldsburg wide receiver Markez Gillam and Columbus Academy quarterback Brady Hess.

