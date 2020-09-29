Friday Night Live Super 7: Liberty joins Pickerington Central, Coffman in top 3

ThisWeek group

Pickerington Central and Dublin Coffman have held the top two spots in the Super 7 poll all season. The spot behind them has not had anything close to that consistency. Hartley and Westerville Central shared the spot in the preseason poll. The Hawks lost their opener, and the Warhawks held the spot until losing in Week 2. Groveport took over and won in Week 3 before losing in Week 4 to open the door to Olentangy, which then lost in Week 5. Now, it’s Olentangy Liberty’s turn. Westerville South moves up one spot to No. 4, and DeSales stayed at No. 6. Joining the poll are Pickerington North at No. 5 and the Warhawks at No. 7.

Below is the poll as selected by the ThisWeekSPORTS.com staff. A unanimous selection is 77 points:

1. Pickerington Central (5-0), 77 points, 11 first-place votes. Last game: Defeated Lancaster 35-0. Next game: Thursday at Reynolsburg. Last week: No. 1

2. Dublin Coffman (5-0), 66 points. Last game: Def. Upper Arlington 24-14. Next game: Friday vs. Hilliard Bradley. Last week: No. 2

3. Olentangy Liberty (4-1), 48 points. Last game: Def. Hilliard Davidson 45-7. Next game: Friday at Olentangy Orange. Last week: No. 4

4. Westerville South (5-0), 42 points. Last game: Def. Delaware 59-20. Next game: Friday vs. Canal Winchester. Last week: No. 5

5. Pickerington North (4-1), 27 points. Last game: Def. New Albany 56-21. Next game: Friday vs. Gahanna. Last week: Not ranked

6. DeSales (4-1), 21 points. Last game: Def. St. Charles 48-7. Next game: Friday at Hartley. Last week: No. 6

7. Westerville Central (4-1), 9 points. Last game: Def. Westland 56-7. Next game: Friday vs. New Albany. Last week: Not ranked

Also receiving votes: Olentangy 8, Marysville 4, Hartley 3, Groveport 2, Westerville North 1

Dropped out: No. 3 Olentangy, No. 7 Groveport

