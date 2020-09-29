Harvest Prep at Whitehall-Yearling: Coach warns Warriors not to look past Rams

Harvest Prep coach Milan Smith warned his players this week to be prepared to face a

determined and motivated Whitehall-Yearling team.

Although the Rams have lost three consecutive games and are 1-4 overall, Smith believes the Warriors will face a dangerous and formidable opponent when the teams meet Friday, Oct. 2, at Whitehall.

“They’re very athletic and unorthodox,” Smith said. “They’re hard to prepare for and they have a really good coaching staff.”

Harvest Prep improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in the MSL-Ohio Division with a 46-20 win over Bexley on Sept. 25.

“We’ll continue to try to be the best Warriors we can be,” Smith said. “We have so much to fix ourselves, and we have no room to get comfortable. The film shows they’re capable.”

Whitehall lost 42-17 to Ready on Sept. 24 at Fortress Obetz despite leading 17-10 at halftime.

Elijah Hughes completed 16 of 23 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown to lead the Rams, who were held to minus-17 yards rushing by the Silver Knights.

Harvest Prep’s Jaylen Jennings rushed for 164 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries against Bexley to push his season totals to 983 yards and 15 touchdowns on 93 carries.

“We have to get these young guys ready to roll and get better,” Whitehall coach Rod Lightfoot said. “Nothing changes from week to week. We try and get better. Harvest Prep is big. Their running back (Jennings) is a powerhouse. We have to buck up when they run straight at us and they’re going to for sure. We have to ride together and get 11 Rams on the football.”

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank

WEEK 6

HARVEST PREP at WHITEHALL-YEARLING

•When: 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2

•Last meeting: 2019, Harvest Prep 29-27

•Harvest Prep (4-1 overall, 3-1 in MSL-Ohio) to date: Defeated Buckeye Valley 56-25; lost to Columbus Academy 20-10; def. Grandview 64-13; def. Ready 18-15; def. Bexley 46-20

•Whitehall (1-4 overall, 1-3 in MSL-Ohio) to date: Lost to Academy 38-0; def. Grandview 22-14; lost to Liberty Union 34-12; lost to Buckeye Valley 14-13; lost to Ready 42-17

•Top Warriors: Josiah Carroll (QB/DB/K), Jalen Davis (WR/DL), Phillip Gibson-Perry (RB/LB), Rahshaun Goines (WR/DB), Jaylen Jennings (RB), Terrence Kee (QB/LB), Patrick Moore Graves (OL), Manny Mullens (TE/DL) and Aidan Rogers (QB)

•Top Rams: Taron Biles-Walker (WR/DB), Dauvion Henderson (RB/LB), Elijah Hughes (QB), Da’Leon Jackson (TE/DL), Kevin Jackson (WR/DB), Dorrin Mixon (RB/DB), Termir Mosley-Allen (TE/DL), Tyrese Taylor (WR/LB), Jalen Townsend (WR/DB) and David Winegarner (OL/DL)