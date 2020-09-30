Friday Night Live: ThisWeek's Top 5 games for Week 6

ThisWeek Sports Staff

ThisWeekSPORTS.com

When the football regular season was shortened to six games, the CCL opted for a home-and-home schedule among the league’s four teams. Although St. Charles postponed its season until Week 4, DeSales, Hartley and Watterson have played the home-and-home and we’ve been treated to some great games. We expect the same when DeSales visits Hartley with the CCL title on the line. DeSales won the first meeting 24-21 in Week 3. In a pair of winner-take-all matchups, Olentangy travels to Marysville to decide the OCC-Cardinal title and Worthington Christian plays at Berne Union for the MSL-Cardinal title.

Here are ThisWeek’s Top 5 games:

4-1, 3-1 DeSales at 3-2, 3-1 Hartley

4-1, 3-1 Olentangy at 4-1, 3-1 Marysville

5-0, 4-0 Worthington Christian at 4-1, 4-0 Berne Union

3-2, 3-1 Gahanna at 4-1, 4-0 Pickerington North

2-0 Columbus South at 2-0 Marion-Franklin

Find other previews at Friday Night Live.

