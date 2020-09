Friday Night Live: Week 6 Staff Predictions

ThisWeek Sports Staff

ThisWeekSPORTS.com

Frank DiRenna went 10-4 last week to maintain his three-game lead in the ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel. Steve Blackledge also went 10-4 to remain second; however, Andy Resnik forged a tie for second by going 11-3. Eric Frantz also went 11-3 to tie for the Week 5’s top performance. Frantz also moved from 11th to seventh. Panel rookie Stephen Borgna went 8-6 to reach the .500 mark for the first time this season.

After a 0-2 week on Lone Wolf picks last week to drop the panel to 2-7, there are five such picks this week.

Enjoy Week 6!

Week 6 predictions

4-1, 3-1 DeSales at 3-2, 3-1 Hartley

Stallions: Borgna, Frantz, Purpura

Hawks: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Hennen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

3-2, 2-2 New Albany at 4-1, 3-1 Westerville Central

Eagles: Borgna, Gerfen

Warhawks: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

0-5, 0-4 Westland at 1-4, 0-4 Grove City

Cougars:

Dawgs: Unanimous pick

2-3, 2-2 Hilliard Darby at 2-3, 2-2 Dublin Jerome

Panthers: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Frantz, Gerfen, Stevenson

Celtics: Cochran, DiRenna, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey

4-1, 3-1 Olentangy at 4-1, 3-1 Marysville

Braves: Borgna, Frantz, Gerfen, Purpura, Ulrey

Monarchs: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Hennen, Resnik

4-1, 3-1 Olentangy Liberty at 3-2, 3-1 Olentangy Orange

Patriots: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Pioneers: Hennen

4-1 Westerville North at 3-2 Worthington Kilbourne

Warriors: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Wolves: Frantz

3-2, 3-1 Gahanna at 4-1, 4-0 Pickerington North

Lions:

Panthers: Unanimous pick

1-4, 1-3 Upper Arlington at 1-4, 0-4 Hilliard Davidson

Golden Bears: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Wildcats: DiRenna

1-1 Beechcroft at 1-1 Northland

Cougars: Baker, Cochran, DiRenna, Resnik, Stevenson

Vikings: Blackledge, Borgna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Ulrey

1-1 Whetstone at 0-2 Centennial

Braves: Baker, Frantz, Gerfen, Stevenson

Stars: Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey

2-0 South at 2-0 Marion-Franklin

Bulldogs: Borgna, Gerfen, Purpura

Red Devils: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

1-1 Independence at 1-1 Walnut Ridge

76ers: Purpura

Scots: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

5-0, 4-0 Worthington Christian at 4-1, 4-0 Berne Union

Warriors: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Rockets: Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura

3-2, 2-2 Buckeye Valley at 4-1, 3-1 Liberty Union

Barons: Borgna

Lions: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Standings after Week 5

Frank DiRenna: 10-4 last week, 57-19 overall

Steve Blackledge: 10-4, 54-22

Andy Resnik: 11-3; 54-22

Scott Hennen: 9-5; 52-24

Jarrod Ulrey: 10-4, 51-25

Ryan Baker: 9-5; 49-27

Eric Frantz: 11-3; 47-29

Scott Gerfen: 5-9; 46-30

Lee Cochran: 7-7; 46-30

Jeff Stevenson: 8-6; 46-30

John Hulkenberg: 6-8; 43-33

Dave Purpura: 6-8; 41-35

Stephen Borgna: 8-6; 38-38

Previous Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 5 Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 4 Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 3 Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 2 Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 1 Staff Predictions