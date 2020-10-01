OHSAA announces regional brackets for football playoffs

The OHSAA released the brackets for the state football playoffs Oct. 1, and Dublin Coffman and Pickerington Central in Division I and DeSales in Division III each received a No. 1 seed.

With 64 teams in Division I, there will be six rounds of playoffs, while each of the regions in Divisions II through VII will have seven rounds.

Teams in Divisions I, II, III and VII will compete on Fridays beginning Oct. 9, with Divisions IV, V and VI on Saturdays beginning Oct. 10.

Because Division I has one fewer round, its state championship game will be held Nov. 13, while each of the other divisions will hold state title games from Nov. 19-22.

It is unlikely, according to the OHSAA, that all seven games will be played at the same venue.

In Division I, Region 2, top-seeded Coffman opens at home against 16th-seeded Beavercreek, with fourth-seeded Olentangy Liberty playing host to 13th-seeded Miamisburg and seventh-seeded Marysville playing host to 10th-seeded Dublin Jerome.

Also on that night in a first-round game in Division I, Region 3, defending state champion and top-seeded Pickerington Central plays host to 16th-seeded Grove City.

The other matchups in Region 3 feature Hilliard Davidson (15) at Pickerington North (2), Central Crossing (14) at Westerville Central (3), Hilliard Bradley (13) at Groveport (4), Lancaster (12) at Reynoldsburg (5), Upper Arlington (11) at Olentangy Orange (6), New Albany (10) at Westerville North (7) and Hilliard Darby (9) at Gahanna (8).

In Division II, Region 7, seven teams have first-round byes, including No. 3 Westerville South and No. 4 Olentangy.

The Wildcats open Oct. 16 at home against 14th-seeded Watkins Memorial or 19th-seeded Northland, while the Braves play host to 13th-seeded Licking Heights or 20th-seeded Whetstone on the same night.

In first-round games Oct. 9 in Region 7, Dublin Scioto (8) plays host to Mifflin (25), Big Walnut (9) plays host to Logan (24), Olentangy Berlin (11) plays host to Whitehall (22), Worthington Kilbourne (12) plays host to Marion Harding (21), Walnut Ridge (15) plays host to Independence (18), Canal Winchester (17) plays at Mount Vernon (16) and St. Charles (23) visits Uniontown Lake (10).

On Oct. 9 in first-round games in Division II, Region 8, 22nd-seeded Briggs is at 11th-seeded Teays Valley, 24th-seeded Franklin Heights is at ninth-seeded Troy and 25th-seeded Columbus West is at eighth-seeded Trenton Edgewood.

DeSales is among seven teams in Region 11 that will open Oct. 16 after first-round byes, along with second-seeded Hartley and sixth-seeded Watterson.

Also on Oct. 16, ninth-seeded Eastmoor Academy is at eighth-seeded Granville in a second-round contest.

Watterson will play the winner of 22nd-seeded Beechcroft and 11th-seeded Hamilton Township, which meet Oct. 9.

Also that night, 14th-seeded Columbus South plays host to 19th-seeded Bellefontaine and 23rd-seeded Centennial is at 10th-seeded Dresden Tri-Valley.

In Division IV, Region 15, sixth-seeded Marion-Franklin has a first-round bye and will play Oct. 17 against the winner of 11th-seeded Carrollton and 22nd-seeded Bexley, which will meet Oct. 10. Also in the first round Oct. 10, Linden-McKinley (23) is at Cambridge (10) and Columbus East (25) is at Vincent Warren (8).

Columbus Academy (4), Harvest Prep (5) and Ready (6) all have a first-round bye in Division V, Region 19, as does Worthington Christian (4) in Division VI, Region 23.

Also in Region 23, eighth-seeded Africentric plays host to 25th-seeded KIPP Columbus and 23rd-seeded Grandview is at 10th-seeded Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant on Oct. 10.

In Division VII, Region 28, Grove City Christian is the 11th seed and opens with a second-round game Oct. 16 at sixth-seeded St. Henry.

