Pickerington Central 38, Reynoldsburg 13

An early special teams score set the tone for Pickerington Central in a 38-13 win Oct. 1 at Reynoldsburg.

In their final tune-up before the Division I playoffs, the Tigers got a 53-yard punt return for a touchdown by Lorenzo Styles Jr. with 10 minutes, 18 seconds to go in the opening quarter and Nick Mosley ran for four first-half touchdowns as their team built a 38-0 halftime lead.

The Tigers improved to 6-0 overall and won the OCC-Buckeye Division at 5-0, while the Raiders fell to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the league.

"My guys set me up with a couple nice blocks (on the punt return), I got the ball in my hands and used my speed," Styles said. "We had a really good game plan and all the guys were on board."

With Central already leading 7-0, it started its first offensive possession at the Raiders’ 23 after a 20-yard punt return by Gavin Edwards and scored three plays later on a 3-yard run by Mosley.

The Tigers' next drive began at their own 20 and they drove the length of the field, with Mosley scoring on a 5-yard run to make it 21-0 with 11:28 to play before halftime.

An interception by the Tigers' Alex Styles set up another touchdown run by Mosley, from 2 yards with 10:01 left in the second period.

Mosley added a 4-yard touchdown run less than two minutes later for a 35-0 lead.

Alex Styles finished with two interceptions and Tyler Gillison, Brandon McDougal and C.J. Doggette had one sack apiece to lead the Tigers' defense.

"We're sitting at 6-0, 5-0 in the conference and winning it outright," coach Jay Sharrett said. "I really like the way we came out and tackled on the open field, and Lorenzo's punt return set the tone."

Daniel Broomfield, who has missed time with a finger injury, had 15 rushes for 88 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders.

"Defensively we played great in the second half," Raiders coach Buddy White said. "Our kids played with pride and finished the game when they could have quit."

PICKERINGTON CENTRAL: 14-24-0-0--38

REYNOLDSBURG 0-0-7-6--13

PC—L. Styles 53 punt return (Vollmer kick)

PC—Mosley 3 run (Vollmer kick)

PC—Mosley 5 run (Vollmer kick)

PC—Mosley 2 run (Vollmer kick)

PC—Mosley 4 run (Vollmer kick)

PC—Vollmer 37 FG

R—Broomfield 63 run (Sangare kick)

R—Broomfield 8 run (kick failed)