Beechcroft 30, Northland 8

Beechcroft overcame a slow start to beat Northland 30-8 on Oct. 1, giving it a two-game winning streak heading into the Division III, Region 11 playoffs.

Northland, which dropped to 1-2 while the Cougars improved to 2-1, took an 8-0 lead late in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by running back Rayvon Ivery. Quarterback Shemar Watson ran for the two-point conversion.

Diante Latham scored on a 4-yard run and added a two-point conversion run just before halftime to tie it at 8. That was set up by a 54-yard reception by J.J. Simmons.

Latham then caught a 74-yard touchdown from Johnny Ruffin in the third quarter for a 14-8 lead.

In the fourth, Shawn Henderson scored on a 46-yard run and returned an interception 54 yards for a touchdown.

“(Northland) is basically across the street and most of the boys either went to middle school or played little league football together,” Cougars coach Humphrey Simmons said. “That’s what makes the rivalry fun.”

BEECHCROFT: 0-8-6-16--30

NORTHLAND: 0-8-0-0--8

N--Ivery 2 run (Watson run)

B--Latham 4 run (Latham run)

B--Latham 74 pass from Ruffin (pass failed)

B--Henderson 46 run (Henderson run)

B--Henderson 54 interception return (French run)