DeSales 16, Hartley 14

Looking for its first CCL title since 2016, DeSales was tasked Oct. 2 with completing a season sweep of three-time defending champion Hartley.

The Stallions answered the call, holding off a late rally to beat the host Hawks 16-14.

DeSales improved to 5-1 overall and finished 4-1 in the league. Hartley fell to 3-3 overall and finished 3-2 in the CCL.

The Stallions won the first matchup 24-21 on Sept. 11.

"We haven't won (the league title) for a while and have been desperate to get Hartley and Watterson," DeSales senior running back Quintell Quinn said. "We played smart and knew we had to be as physical as them."

DeSales led 13-0, but Hartley got to within 13-7 with 31.1 seconds left in the third quarter on a 4-yard touchdown run by Marcelis Parker. That was set up by a 40-yard pass from Erik Underwood to Trey Saunders.

DeSales then made it a two-possession lead on a 19-yard field goal by J.J. Baughman with 4:08 left.

The Hawks cut it to 16-14 with 2:20 to go on an 8-yard run by Richard Kenny on third-and-goal. On the first play of the drive, Underwood connected with Parker for 61 yards.

Hartley got the ball back with 33.8 seconds left but wasn’t able to get into field-goal range.

"To see that scoreboard at the end, it feels pretty good," said Baughman, who finished 3-for-3 in field goals.

Hartley had a 43-yard field goal attempt by Ryan Hawk blocked by Jordan Johnson early in the second quarter.

The Stallions made it 3-0 on a 28-yard field goal by Baughman with 2:43 to go before halftime.

DeSales got the ball back 53 seconds later at the Hartley 36 after a 34-yard punt return by Johnson.

Two plays later, Hartley's Dylan Newsome forced a fumble that was recovered by Nyal Johnson.

On the next play, however, Quinn forced a fumble that was recovered by DeSales' Ayan Comedy.

Jonathan Thompson ran for 15 and 9 yards and Quinn ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 33.8 seconds left before halftime for a 10-0 lead.

Baughman made a 44-yard field goal with 4:19 left in the third quarter to make it 13-0.

Thompson finished with 12 rushes for 118 yards and had an interception, and Quinn rushed 31 times for 131 yards.

Johnson rushed for 53 yards and Parker for 41 for the Hawks.

"It was a great football game," Hartley coach Brad Burchfield said. "It's a game of inches when you play for a championship and hats off to them."

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek

DESALES: 0-10-3-3--16

HARTLEY: 0-0-7-7--14

D—Baughman 28 FG

D—Quinn 5 run (Baughman)

D—Baughman 44 FG

H—Parker 4 run (Hawk kick)

D—Baughman 19 FG

H—Kenny 8 run (Hawk kick)