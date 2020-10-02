Franklin Heights cancels football game against Westerville South

The Westerville South football team has clinched its first outright OCC title since 2010 without taking the field.

Franklin Heights, which was scheduled to play host to the Wildcats at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at Westland, notified South at about 1 p.m. that it would not play in the game.

According to South athletics director Jeff Good, the game is considered a forfeit and a win for the Wildcats, giving them the outright OCC-Capital Division title at 6-0.

Kyle Gibson, the assistant principal/athletics director at Franklin Heights, said he needed “to get more information from (the) OHSAA” about whether the Falcons had forfeited the game.

“After seeing the Columbus Dispatch article, a lot of our students and parents voiced concerns about the game,” Gibson said. “It was determined that, out of an abundance of caution, the game would be canceled.”

According to an article published Oct. 1, South’s freshman and junior varsity football teams have been required to quarantine at home for 14 days because a student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

The varsity team was not affected, according to letters sent to families from the Westerville City School District.

“We are focused on us,” South coach Matthew Christ said. “We are going to use this to our advantage. There is always a silver lining. We’re looking forward to getting the postseason rolling.”

The Wildcats are seeded third in the Division II, Region 7 playoffs and have a first-round bye. They will play host to 14th-seeded Watkins Memorial or 19th-seeded Northland in the second round Oct. 16.

The Falcons are seeded 24th in the Division II, Region 8 playoffs and will visit ninth-seeded Troy in the first round Oct. 9.

South won the outright OCC-Cardinal title in 2010 before sharing the OCC-Cardinal championship in 2011 with Olentangy Liberty and Westerville Central.

