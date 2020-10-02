Friday Night Live roundup: Week 6 scores and recaps

ThisWeek Sports Staff

Dublin Scioto 15, Big Walnut 14

In what could be a preview of a Division II, Region 7 postseason contest, Dublin Scioto scored on the game’s final play to edge visiting Big Walnut 15-14 on Oct. 2.

On an untimed play following a facemask penalty against Big Walnut as time expired, Amare Jenkins connected with Xavier Lopes for a 36-yard touchdown pass.

Jenkins was sacked on the previous play, but the Golden Eagles were called for a personal foul when Jenkins’ helmet was pulled off.

“We’ve had games like this, but never successfully had it happen at the end,” Scioto coach Karl Johnson said. “(Not giving up) has been our MO. We just keep battling and keep battling. That’s what we want out of them. That’s what we’re trying to teach them to do. When you respond in life is a key thing.”

Caden Williams’ 2-yard touchdown run with 26.7 seconds remaining had given the Golden Eagles a 14-9 lead. Williams finished with 191 yards rushing.

Scioto, which improved to 5-1 overall and finished 5-1 in the OCC-Capital Division, will play host to 25th-seeded Mifflin in a Region 7 first-round game Oct. 9. The Irish are seeded eighth.

The Golden Eagles, who fell to 3-3 overall and finished 3-3 in the league, will play host to 24th-seeded Logan in the first round Oct. 9. Big Walnut is seeded ninth.

Scioto and Big Walnut could meet again in the second round Oct. 16.

Big Walnut took a 7-0 lead with 38 seconds remaining in the first half when quarterback Jagger Barnett connected with Grant Coulson for a 22-yard touchdown.

Scioto tied the game at 7 on Mason Salvator’s 4-yard touchdown run with 3:20 left in the third quarter.

Scioto took its first lead at 9-7 with 1:38 left in the third quarter, getting a safety when Big Walnut was called for clipping in the end zone on Adam Wilhelm’s punt.

--Frank DiRenna

BIG WALNUT: 0-7-0-7--14

DUBLIN SCIOTO: 0-0-9-6--15

BW—Coulson 22 pass from Barnett (Gladden kick)

DS—Salvator 4 run (Salvator kick)

DS—Safety, clipping in end zone on punt

BW—Williams 2 run (Gladden kick)

DS—Lopes 36 pass from Jenkins

====

Westerville North 22, Worthington Kilbourne 21

Worthington Kilbourne seemed poised to win its OCC-Capital Division matchup with Westerville North after driving to the Warriors’ 2-yard line with nine seconds left, but North’s Brennan Albertini blocked a 20-yard field-goal attempt to give his team a 22-21 victory Oct. 2.

The Warriors improved to 5-1 overall and in the OCC-Capital, while the Wolves dropped to 3-3 both overall and in the league.

“I’m speechless,” North coach Bryan Johnson said. “Our kids have been fighting their tails off. That’s a good Kilbourne team. They’re going to be good for years to come. I feel like we’re going to have some battles. Our kids didn’t stop fighting. We just found a will to win.”

The Warriors led 14-0 in the third quarter following a 4-yard touchdown run by Ty O’Hearn in the second quarter and a 34-yard touchdown pass from O’Hearn to Hunter Weigand in the third.

But Kilbourne then scored 21 unanswered points, as Marcus Gipson caught a 34-yard touchdown from Mitchell Tomasek and rushed 2 yards for another score, and Terrique Gray caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Tomasek.

A 34-yard touchdown pass from Albertini to TJ Lomax and the two-point conversion run by Albertini gave the Warriors a 22-21 lead with 3:55 to go, however.

After returning the kickoff to the Warriors’ 44-yard line, Kilbourne drove 42 yards but couldn’t punch it in on third-and-2. On the field-goal attempt, the Warriors penetrated into the backfield and Albertini blocked the kick.

O’Hearn was 3-for-3 passing for 60 yards and carried nine times for 24 yards, Albertini completed three of five passes for 41 yards and carried 12 times for 61 yards and Sylvester Bockarie added 48 yards on 19 carries.

The Wolves finished with 402 yards of total offense, as Tomasek completed 15 of 21 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns and Gray carried 19 times for 153 yards and caught two passes for 51 yards.

“I’m very proud of them,” Kilbourne coach Mike Edwards said. “We played fundamentally sound football. We played as a family and we played with intensity.”

“We’re all sick, but that was one heck of a game. That was a playoff-atmosphere football game. That was four-plus quarters of physical football, and I’m proud of the way our kids played.”

--Stephen Borgna

WESTERVILLE NORTH: 0-6-8-8--22

WORTHINGTON KILBOURNE: 0-0-7-14--21

WN—O’Hearn 4 run (kick blocked)

WN—Weigand 34 pass from O’Hearn (Albertini two-point conversion)

WK—Gipson 19 pass from Tomasek (Erciyas kick)

WK—Gray 48 pass from Tomasek (Erciyas kick)

WK—Gipson 2 run (Erciyas kick)

WN—Lomax 34 pass from Albertini (Albertini two-point conversion)

====

Pickerington North 31, Gahanna 6

Jaylen Gilbert threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns and added 125 yards rushing as Pickerington North rolled to an outright OCC-Ohio Division championship with a 31-6 win over visiting Gahanna Oct. 2.

Gahanna dropped to 3-3 and overall and 3-2 in the OCC-Ohio, while the victory moved North to 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the league and marked an important milestone for the seniors.

“I had these guys as freshmen, and they had a losing record,” North coach Nate Hillerich said. “To see them mature and work hard and buy into the program and for the first time in school history, get a league title is a pretty good feeling.”

Carl Allen II caught one of Gilbert’s touchdown throws, a diving catch in the end zone from 39 yards out that put the Panthers ahead 17-6 in the second quarter. Gilbert completed eight of 11 passes.

North’s Eli Coppess widened the lead to 24-6 just before halftime, returning a punt 72 yards for a touchdown with 10 seconds left.

“We controlled the game, I thought, and we were never in doubt that we were the better team,” Hillerich said.

Gahanna held a brief 6-3 lead in the first quarter when Ronald Blackmon scored on a 10-yard run immediately after the Lions recovered a North fumble.

Blackmon finished with 93 yards on 25 carries.

“We had too many mistakes early,” Gahanna coach Bruce Ward said. “We had a chance to cut it to 17-14 but fumbled the ball (at the North 32-yard line). We just had too many mistakes at the wrong time.”

--Scott Gerfen

GAHANNA: 6-0-0-0--6

PICKERINGTON NORTH: 10-14-0-7--31

PN—Pope 34 FG

G—Blackmon 10 run (kick failed)

PN—Dickerson 9 pass from Gilbert (Pope kick)

PN—Allen 39 pass from Gilbert (Pope Kick)

PN—Coppess 72 punt return

PN—Green 1 run (Pope kick)

====

Olentangy Liberty 42, Olentangy Orange 21

Aidan Kenley rushed for 191 yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries to lead visiting Olentangy Liberty past Olentangy Orange 42-21 on Oct. 2 in OCC-Central Division play.

The Patriots improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the league, breaking a two-game losing streak to Orange and taking a 9-3 edge in the series.

“They’re a rival, and we’d lost to them for the past couple of years,” Kenley said. “We really wanted to come out and take control. Our line opened things up for us to do that.”

The Pioneers cut the deficit to 21-14 with 9 minutes, 22 seconds left in the third quarter when quarterback Josh Laisure connected for his second touchdown to wide receiver Caden Konczak, an 18-yarder. The two combined for a 61-yard score in the first quarter.

“We did some good things offensively, but we didn’t finish all the time,” said Orange coach Zebb Schroeder, whose team dropped to 3-3 overall and 3-2 overall. “You have to give credit to (Kenley). He’s a difference-maker.”

Liberty answered with three consecutive touchdowns to put the game away. Kenley had two of the three on runs of 5 and 2 yards. The other was a 14-yard touchdown pass from Mitch Fields to Cam Barcus.

“Aidan is an outstanding player who missed a lot of reps over the last couple of years for us,” Liberty coach Steve Hale said. “It’s great to see him have a game like this.”

Fields was 11 of 18 passing for 145 yards and one touchdown, and he also rushed for 86 yards on eight carries. Barcus had six catches for 60 yards.

Laisure was 12 for 20 passing for 185 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception. Konczak had 11 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Jordan Rudolph returned an interception 86 yards for an Orange score in the fourth quarter.

--Scott Hennen

OLENTANGY LIBERTY: 7-14-14-7--42

OLENTANGY ORANGE: 7-0-7-7--21

OL—Kenley 4 run (Rosselli kick)

OO—Konczak 61 pass from Laisure (Behre kick)

OL—Kenley 5 run (Rosselli kick)

OL—Kenley 3 run (Rosselli kick)

OO—Konczak 18 pass from Laisure (Behre kick)

OL—Kenley 5 run (Rosselli kick)

OL—Barcus 14 pass from Fields (Rosselli kick)

OL—Kenley 2 run (Rosselli kick)

OO—Konczak 86 interception return (Behre kick)

====

Marysville 28, Olentangy 7

At one end of the field, Marysville huddled and jumped in celebration of its first league championship in 13 years after overwhelming visiting Olentangy 28-7 on Oct. 2.

At the other, the Braves discussed how they would regroup following two consecutive losses as their focus turns to the postseason.

The Monarchs amassed all of their 283 yards on the ground, including 170 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries from Ryan Kern, while holding the Braves to 147 yards and shutting them out well into the fourth quarter to clinch the outright OCC-Cardinal Division championship.

“We didn’t have a timeline for this. We just kept getting better,” Monarchs coach Brent Johnson said. “The way we played (against Olentangy) is how we roll. Sometimes it’s boring, sometimes it’s ugly, but it fits us.”

Marysville set the tone with scoring drives of 15 and 10 plays in the first half that consumed more than 11 minutes.

Kern scored his first touchdown from 2 yards, sprinted in from 52 yards on the team’s first offensive play of the second quarter — one play after Olentangy came up short on fourth-and-2 just across midfield — and ran in from 14 yards with 21 seconds left in the half.

This is the first outright league title since 2000 for Marysville, which is 5-1 and finished 4-1 in the OCC-Cardinal.

Caleb Gossett caught a 25-yard touchdown pass with 6:42 left for Olentangy’s only score as it fell to 4-2 overall and finished 3-2 in the league.

“I didn’t know if we could line up and go right at (Marysville),” Braves coach Mark Solis said. “This was not so much about what we didn’t do well as what they did do well.”

--Dave Purpura

OLENTANGY: 0-0-0-7--7

MARYSVILLE: 7-14-0-7--28

M—Kern 2 run (Hall kick)

M—Kern 52 run (Hall kick)

M—Kern 14 run (Hall kick)

O—Gossett 25 pass from Doup (Olcott kick)

M—Neer 70 INT return (Hall kick)