Dublin Coffman’s Sheron Phipps to miss playoffs because of OHSAA transfer rules

Dublin Coffman senior slotback Sheron Phipps will not play in the Division I postseason because of OHSAA transfer rules.

Phipps, who previously played for Thomas Worthington, moved over the summer into the Coffman portion of Dublin City Schools.

“He’s done,” Coffman coach Mark Crabtree said. “Based on what I had known, everything was good, he would play and finish the season.

“I was very disappointed. I thought he had a good case to play the rest of the year. It was finalized on (Sept. 30).”

Phipps did not play Oct. 2 as Coffman defeated visiting Hilliard Bradley 28-14 to finish 5-0 in the OCC-Central Division and win a second consecutive league title. Under the transfer rules, he was permitted to play only the first five games.

Phipps had 21 receptions for 314 yards and two touchdowns, and he rushed for 91 yards and one score on 12 carries. The 5-foot-9, 165-pounder also played defensive back.

“We’ll get on from it,” Crabtree said. “That’s why they call it a football ‘team.’

“It’s no different than dealing with injury. You have to deal with it all of the time. When (our players) get the opportunity given to them, hopefully they can come through.”

The Shamrocks are ranked second in the state poll behind Pickerington Central. They are 6-0 overall and the top seed in Region 2 entering their first-round playoff game Oct. 9 at home against 16th-seeded Beavercreek.

