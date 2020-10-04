Friday Night Live: 5 things we learned in Week 6

Just like every other year, the final week before the playoffs featured teams from throughout the state celebrating league championships.

Of course we know that this season is different considering regular-season games will continue to be played for the next few weeks as 648 schools in Ohio — as opposed to 224 in past seasons — are participating in the postseason.

That doesn’t diminish that Pickerington Central wrapped up the OCC-Buckeye Division title Oct. 1, with Pickerington North (OCC-Ohio), Dublin Coffman (OCC-Central), Marysville (OCC-Cardinal) and DeSales (CCL) among those that followed suit Oct. 2.

Westerville South had its Oct. 2 game canceled by Franklin Heights but won the OCC-Capital.

Here are five things we learned in Week 6:

1. Dublin Scioto is quietly putting together one of the area’s best seasons.

The Irish lost their opener to Westerville South but have won five in a row since, including edging Big Walnut 15-14 on Oct. 2.

On the game’s final play, quarterback Amare Jenkins threw a 36-yard touchdown to Xavier Lopes on an untimed down after Big Walnut had been whistled for a personal foul on the previous play.

The Irish are 5-1 heading into the Division II, Region 7 playoffs.

2. DeSales earned a season sweep of Hartley to wrap up the CCL title.

After beating the Hawks 24-21 in Week 3, DeSales lost to Watterson 35-34 in two overtimes a week later to set up a Week 6 matchup between the Stallions and Hartley for the CCL championship.

DeSales, behind the running of Quintell Quinn (131 yards) and Jonathan Thompson (118 yards), held off a late rally attempt to win 16-14.

The Stallions are the No. 1 seed and the Hawks are seeded second in Division III, Region 11.

3. Westerville North continues to be one of the area’s feel-good stories.

With his team trailing, the Warriors’ Brennan Albertini threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Lomax and then ran for the two-point conversion to give North the lead, and then he blocked a 20-yard field-goal attempt to seal a 22-21 victory over Worthington Kilbourne on Oct. 2.

The Warriors’ only loss was by four points to Westerville South and they’ve won three in a row since that game for a 5-1 record after going 1-9 last fall.

4. Groveport had one of the night’s gutsiest performances.

With several of its players and coaches, including coach Mitch Westcamp, unable to participate, Groveport beat Central Crossing 28-24 on Oct. 2.

The Cruisers canceled their Sept. 25 against Newark after a staff member associated with the program was diagnosed with COVID-19, but on Sept. 28 they were given approval to play in Week 6.

Groveport is the fourth seed for the Division I, Region 3 playoffs and opens Oct. 9 at home against No. 13 Hilliard Bradley.

5. Worthington Christian should be a tough out in Division VI, Region 23 despite losing in Week 6.

Worthington Christian’s hopes of winning a second consecutive MSL-Cardinal title ended when it lost 28-21 to Berne Union on Oct. 2.

The Warriors, though, are 5-1 and led the Rockets by two touchdowns early in their Week 6 contest. In the Division VI, Region 23 playoffs, they are the No. 4 seed and have a first-round bye.

