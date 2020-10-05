Westerville Central advances in football playoffs with Central Crossing cancellation

The Central Crossing football team’s first playoff game since 2015 will not happen this year.

The Comets backed out of their Division I, Region 3 first-round game Oct. 9 at Westerville Central because an individual associated with the program tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the South-Western City School District announced Oct. 5.

"As a precautionary measure, while we await more information from the health department, all football activities are temporarily suspended beginning Monday, Oct. 5," a statement from the district read. "For the health and safety of our athletes, we have canceled games on Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10. We have deep cleaned and disinfected all exposed areas of the building."

The individual was not identified.

The game is listed as a “no contest” on the Region 3 bracket on the Ohio High School Athletic Association website.

Central Crossing, which is 2-4 overall and finished 2-3 in the OCC-Central, was seeded 14th of 16 teams in the region.

The Comets were set to make their third playoff appearance and first since advancing in 2014 and 2015.

Central is seeded third. The Warhawks will play host to sixth-seeded Olentangy Orange or 11th-seeded Upper Arlington in a regional quarterfinal Oct. 16.

