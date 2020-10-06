Friday Night Live: Divisions IV-VII first-round playoff previews

ThisWeek Sports Staff

ThisWeekSPORTS.com

Grandview Heights at Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant

Grandview Heights will travel to southern Ohio in search of its first victory, as the 23rd-seeded Bobcats play at 10th-seeded Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant on Saturday, Oct. 10, in the first round of the Division VI, Region 23 playoffs.

The Bobcats are 0-6 overall and finished 0-5 in the MSL-Ohio Division after losing to league champion Columbus Academy 49-0 on Oct. 2.

Dawson-Bryant is 3-2 after defeating Chesapeake 42-35 on Oct. 2.

The Hornets are high-scoring on offense but also have had trouble stopping other teams. They defeated Portsmouth 66-63 on Sept. 25 to give them 106 points the last two weeks, but they gave up 98 over that same span.

The Dawson-Bryant offense almost exclusively features the run. In the last two games it has totaled 987 yards, all coming on the ground. The Hornets attempted just three passes.

Against Chesapeake, they rushed for 496 yards as three running backs had big games. Junior Malachai Wheeler rushed for 269 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries, sophomore Chase Hall had 149 yards on 10 carries and senior Austin Stapleton added 60 yards and three scores on 18 carries.

The 5-foot-10, 220-pound Stapleton also had 348 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries against Portsmouth.

Grandview totaled 150 yards against Academy, with 58 on the ground. Quarterback Logan Baker was 7-for-12 passing for 92 yards with two interceptions. Connor McCormick led the ground game with 16 yards on seven carries, while Jake Leach had five receptions for 60 yards.

The winner advances to play at third-seeded Proctorville Fairland on Oct. 17 in the second round.

—Scott Hennen

GRANDVIEW HEIGHTS at COAL GROVE DAWSON-BRYANT

•When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

•Last meeting: First meeting

•Grandview (0-6) to date: Lost to Galion Northmor 34-0; lost to Whitehall 22-14; lost to Harvest Prep 64-13; lost to Liberty Union 77-6; lost to Buckeye Valley 50-7; lost to Columbus Academy 49-0

•Dawson-Bryant (3-2) to date: Defeated Ironton Rock Hill 20-6; lost to Proctorville Fairland 27-21; lost to Ironton 71-0; def. Portsmouth 66-63; def. Chesapeake 42-35

•Top Bobcats: Logan Baker (QB/DB), Cory Culp (RB/LB), Connor Dobies (OL/LB), Gabhran Downer (OL/DL), Mason Gastesi (TE/DL), Jake Leach (WR/DB), Connor McCormick (RB/DB/P), Matthew Taylor (OL/DL) and Jake Zimmerman (OL/DL)

•Top Hornets: Ben Compliment (OL/LB), Clay Ferguson (QB/DB), Chase Hall (RB/LB), Steven Simpson (RB/DB), Austin Stapleton (RB/DL) and Malachai Wheeler (RB/DB)

Bexley at Carrollton

Bexley opens the Division IV, Region 15 playoffs by playing at 11th-seeded Carrollton on Saturday, Oct. 10, in the first meeting between the programs.

The 22nd-seeded Lions are 0-5 after losing to Ready 38-0 on Oct. 2, while the Warriors are 4-2 after defeating Cambridge 40-7 on the same night.

Entering the postseason, Carrollton running back Chase Oehlstrom has 751 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on 60 carries. Quarterback Luke Warner is 60-for-103 passing for 870 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, and he also has rushed for 187 yards and six scores on 50 carries.

The top receivers for the Warriors are Telan Timberlake (13 catches, 357 yards, 5 TDs) and Brock Smith (13 catches, 177 yards, 3 TDs). Timberlake had five receptions for 173 yards and two scores in a 37-20 loss to Beloit West Branch on Sept. 18.

The Lions struggled on offense against Ready, as the Silver Knights limited them to 68 total yards.

Noah Lyons ran for 40 yards on 13 carries, and quarterback Will Cordle was 5-for-12 passing for 35 yards with an interception. Ethan Beckman caught two passes for 14 yards.

Defensively, Grant Sheridan had nine tackles and Calvin Burzynski and Lyons each added seven. Tommy Bloebaum intercepted a pass.

The Bexley-Carrollton winner plays at sixth-seeded Marion-Franklin on Oct. 17 in the second round.

—Scott Hennen

BEXLEY at CARROLLTON

•When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10

•Last meeting: First meeting

•Bexley (0-5) to date: Lost to Liberty Union 42-9; lost to Buckeye Valley 31-26; lost to Columbus Academy 31-7; lost to Harvest Prep 46-20; lost to Ready 38-0

•Carrollton (4-2) to date: Defeated Minerva 28-0; def. Alliance Marlington 32-24; lost to Salem 29-28; lost to Beloit West Branch 37-20; def. Alliance 40-34; def. Cambridge 40-7

•Top Lions: Michael Agriesti (WR/DB), Tommy Bloebaum (WR/QB/DB), Tom Brown (RB/WR/DB), Will Cordle (QB/DB), Joe Callaghan (OL/DL), Noah Lyons (RB/LB), Phillip Martin (OL/DL), Sam Powers (K), Grant Sheridan (RB/LB) and Jonathan Spiess (DB)

•Top Warriors: Joey Beard (RB/LB), Oscar Cazares (TE/LB), Brandon Gooding (RB/LB), Josh Knipp (OL/DL), Nick Martin (RB/LB), Zach Martin (WR/DB), Chase Oehlstrom (RB/DB), Brock Smith (WR/LB), Telan Timberlake (WR/DB) and Luke Warner (QB/DB)

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports