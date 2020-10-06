Friday Night Live Player of the Week: Olentangy Liberty's Aidan Kenley earns honor

ThisWeek Sports Staff

It took the entire regular season, but we finally have one Player of the Week instead of two.

Olentangy Liberty's Aidan Kenley earned the honor for Week 6, winning the ThisWeek staff vote and our Twitter poll, in which he received 49.2% of 880 votes over 24 hours.

Kenley rushed for 191 yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries in a 42-21 win over Olentangy Orange.

The other finalists were Canal Winchester's Stephan Byrd, Upper Arlington's Carson Gresock and Westerville Central's Michael Ross.

