Friday Night Live Super 7: It's unanimous as Pickerington Central wins poll title

Pickerington Central went wire to wire as the unanimous No. 1 pick to secure its second consecutive Super 7 poll championship. Dublin Coffman finished second, where it had been all season.

The only movement in the poll was Pickerington North and Westerville South flipping spots, with the Panthers fourth and the Wildcats fifth behind No. 3 Olentangy Liberty. No. 6 DeSales and No. 7 Westerville Central round out the poll.

Below is the poll as selected by the ThisWeekSPORTS.com staff. A unanimous selection is 77 points:

1. Pickerington Central (6-0), 77 points, 11 first-place votes. Last game: Defeated Reynoldsburg 38-13. Last week: No. 1

2. Dublin Coffman (6-0), 66 points. Last game: Def. Hilliard Bradley 28-14. Last week: No. 2

3. Olentangy Liberty (5-1), 51 points. Last game: Def. Olentangy Orange 42-21. Last week: No. 3

4. Pickerington North (5-1), 39 points. Last game: Def. Gahanna 31-6. Last week: No. 5

5. Westerville South (5-0), 32 points. Last game: Did not play. Last week: No. 4

6. DeSales (5-1), 22 points. Last game: Def. Hartley 16-14. Last week: No. 6

7. Westerville Central (5-1), 17 points. Last game: Def. New Albany 42-7. Last week: No. 7

Also receiving votes:Marysville 4

Dropped out: No one

