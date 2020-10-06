Westland cancels regular-season game at Thomas Worthington

With a roster depleted by injuries, the Westland football team canceled its final regular-season game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, at Thomas Worthington.

With the cancellation, the Cardinals are seeking a new opponent.

Both teams opted not to participate in the Division I, Region 3 playoffs.

Westland coach Rick Rios, whose team lost at Grove City 48-12 on Oct. 2, expected to have about 30 players available. The Cougars finished the season 0-6.

“Our numbers have been so bad, we’re just limping to the finish line,” Rios said following the loss to Grove City.

Thomas lost to visiting Olentangy Berlin 28-21 on Oct. 2 to fall to 1-5.

