Westland cancels regular-season game at Thomas Worthington
Frank DiRenna
ThisWeek group
With a roster depleted by injuries, the Westland football team canceled its final regular-season game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, at Thomas Worthington.
With the cancellation, the Cardinals are seeking a new opponent.
Both teams opted not to participate in the Division I, Region 3 playoffs.
Westland coach Rick Rios, whose team lost at Grove City 48-12 on Oct. 2, expected to have about 30 players available. The Cougars finished the season 0-6.
“Our numbers have been so bad, we’re just limping to the finish line,” Rios said following the loss to Grove City.
Thomas lost to visiting Olentangy Berlin 28-21 on Oct. 2 to fall to 1-5.
