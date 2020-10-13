Longtime Hartley assistant football coach Chuck Wooten dies

Longtime Hartley assistant football coach Chuck Wooten died Oct. 12.

A 1972 Linden-McKinley graduate who later would serve as boys basketball coach at his alma mater, Wooten coached at the prep level for more than four decades.

He was on Hartley’s football coaching staff under former coach Dick Geyer as well as under current coach Brad Burchfield until 2016 before stepping away. He returned to help out the program beginning last fall.

Wooten’s grandson, Joey Wooten, is a freshman in the program.

According to Burchfield, Joey Wooten’s touchdown in Hartley’s 49-10 victory over St. Charles on Sept. 18 was a “huge” moment for Chuck.

“He was an integral part of the staff to say the least,” Burchfield said. “He was a stalwart at Hartley. He has influenced so many kids.

“He was a father figure and mentor to every player and every coach. We all admired him beyond words. His impact will live forever with and through all of us.

