Friday Night Live: Second-round Playoff Staff Predictions

The ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel was ready for the playoffs as 11 of the 12 panelists reached double digits in victories even though we picked 14 instead of the customary 15 games, led by Lee Cochran, who went 12-2. Five members went 11-3, including Frank DiRenna and Andy Resnik, allowing DiRenna to keep his two-game lead over Resnik. Ryan Baker, Eric Frantz and Scott Gerfen, last year’s champion, also went 11-3.

Jeff Stevenson lost the only Lone Wolf game last week as he took Mount Vernon to beat Canal Winchester. The staff is 3-12 in such games. This week we have two such games with Stephen Borgna picking Hamilton Township to beat Watterson and Gerfen taking McDermott Northwest to topple Ready.

This week we have three unanimous picks, which is half of what we had for the opening round of the playoffs.

Enjoy the second round of the playoffs!

Second-round playoff predictions

Note: Seeds are in parentheses

3-4 Upper Arlington (11) at 6-1 Westerville Central (3)

Golden Bears: Purpura, Stevenson

Warhawks: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Resnik, Ulrey

2-5 Hilliard Bradley (13) at 4-3 Reynoldsburg (5)

Jaguars: Baker, DiRenna, Hennen

Raiders: Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, Frantz, Gerfen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

6-1 Marysville (7) at 7-0 Clayton Northmont (2)

Monarchs: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Hennen

Thunderbolts: Frantz, Gerfen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

4-3 Big Walnut (9) at 6-1 Dublin Scioto (8)

Golden Eagles: Gerfen, Hennen, Stevenson

Irish: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey

4-3 Worthington Kilbourne (12) at 4-1 Uniontown Green (5)

Wolves: Blackledge, Borgna, Frantz, Hennen

Bulldogs: Baker, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

3-0 Eastmoor Academy (9) at 4-2 Granville (8)

Warriors: Borgna, Cochran

Blue Aces: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

5-1 Hamilton Township (11) at 3-3 Watterson (6)

Rangers: Borgna

Eagles: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

4-3 Olentangy Berlin (11) at 6-0 Wooster (6)

Bears: Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Stevenson

Generals: Baker, Borgna, Cochran, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey

5-2 Carrollton (11) at 3-0 Marion-Franklin (6)

Warriors: Borgna, Gerfen, Hennen, Stevenson

Red Devils: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey

4-1 Amanda-Clearcreek (10) at 5-1 Liberty Union (7)

Aces: Baker, Gerfen, Resnik

Lions: Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Stevenson, Ulrey

6-1 McDermott Northwest (11) at 5-2 Ready (6)

Mohawks: Gerfen

Silver Knights: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

2-3 Buckeye Trail (9) at 3-1 Africentric (8)

Warriors: Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

Nubians: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Ulrey

4-3 New Albany (10) at 6-1 Pickerington North (2)

Eagles:

Panthers: Unanimous pick

3-1 Columbus South (14) at 6-0 Thornville Sheridan (3)

Bulldogs:

Generals: Unanimous pick

4-2 Grove City Christian (11) at 4-2 St. Henry (6)

Eagles:

St. Henry: Unanimous pick

Standings after seven weeks:

Frank DiRenna: 11-3 last week, 77-28 overall

Andy Resnik: 11-3; 75-30

Steve Blackledge: 10-4, 74-31

Ryan Baker: 11-3; 72-33

Scott Hennen: 10-4; 71-34

Jarrod Ulrey: 10-4, 69-36

Eric Frantz: 11-3; 69-36

Lee Cochran: 12-2; 68-37

Jeff Stevenson: 10-4; 67-38

Scott Gerfen: 11-3; 66-39

Dave Purpura: 9-5; 60-45

Stephen Borgna: 10-4; 55-50

