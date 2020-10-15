Friday Night Live: No-contest advances DeSales to Division III, Region 11 quarterfinal

Jarrod Ulrey
ThisWeek group
DeSales logo

The DeSales football team has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Division III, Region 11 playoffs after 16th-seeded Wilmington canceled their second-round matchup.

The game, which was slated for Oct. 16, is considered a no-contest by the OHSAA and moves the top-seeded Stallions into a matchup Oct. 23 against eighth-seeded Granville.

A few hours after Wilmington’s cancellation Oct. 15, ninth-seeded Eastmoor Academy canceled its scheduled game for Oct. 16 against the Blue Aces. That game also was ruled a no-contest by the OHSAA, the Granville athletics department announced on its Twitter account.

DeSales is 5-1 and last played Oct. 2 when it beat Hartley 16-14 to win the CCL championship.

According to a letter sent to Wilmington football families Oct. 15, a coach involved with the program tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to cancel the game.

The Hurricane improved to 3-3 with a 56-14 win over 17th-seeded Marietta on Oct. 9 in its playoff opener.

Granville is 4-2 and Eastmoor is 3-0.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek