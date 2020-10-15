Friday Night Live: No-contest advances DeSales to Division III, Region 11 quarterfinal

The DeSales football team has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Division III, Region 11 playoffs after 16th-seeded Wilmington canceled their second-round matchup.

The game, which was slated for Oct. 16, is considered a no-contest by the OHSAA and moves the top-seeded Stallions into a matchup Oct. 23 against eighth-seeded Granville.

A few hours after Wilmington’s cancellation Oct. 15, ninth-seeded Eastmoor Academy canceled its scheduled game for Oct. 16 against the Blue Aces. That game also was ruled a no-contest by the OHSAA, the Granville athletics department announced on its Twitter account.

DeSales is 5-1 and last played Oct. 2 when it beat Hartley 16-14 to win the CCL championship.

According to a letter sent to Wilmington football families Oct. 15, a coach involved with the program tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to cancel the game.

The Hurricane improved to 3-3 with a 56-14 win over 17th-seeded Marietta on Oct. 9 in its playoff opener.

Granville is 4-2 and Eastmoor is 3-0.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek