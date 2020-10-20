City League announces football playoff bracket

The City League will hold four weeks of playoffs involving 14 of its 15 football programs beginning this week.

On Thursday, Oct. 22, third-seeded Walnut Ridge plays host to 14th-seeded West, 13th-seeded Linden-McKinley visits fourth-seeded Independence and sixth-seeded Beechcroft plays host to 11th-seeded Centennial.

On Friday, Oct. 23, eighth-seeded Northland plays host to ninth-seeded East, 12th-seeded Mifflin visits fifth-seeded South and seventh-seeded Whetstone plays host to 10th-seeded Briggs.

Dates for second-round games have not been determined, but they could be held Oct. 29, 30 or 31.

Top-seeded Eastmoor Academy and second-seeded Marion-Franklin both have first-round byes.

The only team not participating in the City playoffs is Africentric, which is the only league program alive in the OHSAA postseason. The eighth-seeded Nubians play a Division VI, Region 23 quarterfinal Saturday, Oct. 24, at top-seeded Beverly Fort Frye.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek