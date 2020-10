Friday Night Live: Third-round Playoff Staff Predictions

ThisWeek group

A 10-4 week allowed Frank DiRenna to extend his lead by one game to three as Andy Resnik went 7-7 to fall into third place in the ThisWeekSPORTS Predictions Panel standings. Second place now is held by Steve Blackledge, who also went 10-4. Scott Hennen, who is fourth at six games back, was the other member of the panel to go 10-4. Eric Frantz posted a week-best 11-3 record.

The staff went 0-2 in Lone Wolf picks with Scott Gerfen and Stephen Borgna both losing to drop our record to 3-12. We have five more picks in such games this week, two by Borgna, who was the only panelist to pick Tri-Valley to beat Hartley and Worthington Kilbourne to upset Olentangy. Also making Lone Wolf picks were Gerfen, who took Africentric to beat top-seeded Fort Frye, Andy Resnik, who took Danville over Newark Catholic and Hennen taking Olentangy Berlin to beat Westerville South.

Like last week, the staff has three unanimous picks: Pickerington Central over Hilliard Bradley, Massillon Perry beating Dublin Scioto and DeSales stopping Granville. It also should be noted the staff lost a unanimous pick last week when New Albany upset Pickerington North.

Enjoy the third week of the playoffs!

Third-round playoff predictions

Note: Seeds are in parentheses

7-1 Olentangy Liberty (4) at 8-0 Dublin Coffman (1)

Patriots: Baker, Gerfen

Shamrocks: Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

5-3 New Albany (10) at Westerville Central (3)

Eagles: Blackledge, Purpura, Stevenson

Warhawks: Baker, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Resnik, Ulrey

4-3 Watterson (6) at 6-0 Sheridan (3)

Eagles: Baker, Cochran, Frantz, Gerfen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Generals: Blackledge, Borgna, DiRenna, Hennen, Purpura

7-1 Heath (7) at 6-1 Licking Valley (2)

Bulldogs: Blackledge, Resnik

Panthers: Baker, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Stevenson, Ulrey

6-1 Harvest Prep (5) at 6-1 Columbus Academy (4)

Warriors: Baker, Cochran, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Vikings: Blackledge, Borgna, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura

6-1 Liberty Union (7) at 7-0 Ridgewood (2)

Lions: Gerfen, Purpura, Resnik

Generals: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Stevenson, Ulrey

6-2 Ready (6) at 6-1 Wheelersburg (3)

Silver Knights: Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, Stevenson, Ulrey

Pirates: Baker, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik

5-3 Olentangy Berlin (11) at 6-0 Westerville South (3)

Bears: Hennen

Wildcats: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

5-3 Worthington Kilbourne (12) at 5-2 Olentangy (4)

Wolves: Borgna

Braves: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

7-1 Tri-Valley (10) at 4-3 Hartley (2)

Scotties: Borgna

Hawks: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

4-3 Newark Catholic (5) at 5-2 Danville (4)

Green Wave: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Stevenson, Ulrey

Blue Devils: Resnik

4-1 Africentric (8) at 7-0 Fort Frye (1)

Nubians: Gerfen

Cadets: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

3-5 Hilliard Bradley (13) at 8-0 Pickerington Central (1)

Jaguars:

Tigers: Unanimous pick

7-1 Dublin Scioto (8) at 7-0 Massillon Perry (1)

Irish:

Panthers: Unanimous pick

4-2 Granville (8) at 5-1 DeSales (1)

Blue Aces:

Stallions: Unanimous pick

Standings after seven weeks:

Frank DiRenna: 10-4 last week, 87-32 overall

Steve Blackledge: 10-4, 84-35

Andy Resnik: 7-7; 82-37

Scott Hennen: 10-4; 81-38

Ryan Baker: 8-6; 80-39

Eric Frantz: 11-3; 80-39

Jarrod Ulrey: 9-5, 78-41

Lee Cochran: 8-6; 76-43

Jeff Stevenson: 8-6; 75-44

Scott Gerfen: 7-7; 73-46

Dave Purpura: 7-7; 67-52

Stephen Borgna: 9-5; 64-55

