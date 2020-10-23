Friday Night Live roundup: Postseason Week 3 recaps, reschedules

ThisWeek Sports Staff

ThisWeekSPORTS.com

Pickerington Central 34, Hilliard Bradley 7

Pickerington Central is headed to its fifth consecutive regional championship game after beating 13th-seeded Hilliard Bradley 34-7 on Oct. 23.

The host and top-seeded Tigers, who improved to 9-0 while the Jaguars dropped to 3-6, will play third-seeded Westerville Central on Oct. 30 in a regional final.

The Warhawks defeated New Albany 50-7 in the other Division I, Region 3 semifinal.

Nick Mosley rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and Lorenzo Styles Jr. ran for 99 yards and one touchdown on five attempts and added a touchdown reception to lead the offense.

"Nick's done a great job at running back all year and with Lorenzo, if we need to use him kind of like a decoy on a counter, it works," coach Jay Sharrett said.

The Tigers took a 7-0 lead with 4:37 left in the opening quarter on a 1-yard run by Mosley. Central started the possession at the Bradley 18 after a 14-yard punt.

Central began its next drive at the Bradley 42 after a 27-yard punt return by Styles and made it 14-0 on a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Garner Wallace to Styles.

Styles later ran for a 48-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 24-0 lead, and Mitchell Vollmer’s second field goal — from 43 yards — made it 27-0 at halftime.

"We were just playing fundamentally sound out there, trying to contain their quarterback because he’s elusive," Tigers defensive lineman Tyler Gillison said.

Bradley cut it to 27-7 when quarterback A.J. Mirgon connected with Kenyon Richardson for a 39-yard touchdown with 4:38 left in the third quarter, but Mosley closed the scoring with a 41-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Central’s defense turned in another strong performance, limiting Bradley to 87 yards on 36 rushes.

"We didn't get things done early in the game and said let's come out and try to win the second half," Bradley coach Mike LoParo said. "All you can do is play hard and send your seniors out on a high note."

--Jarrod Ulrey

HILLIARD BRADLEY: 0-0-7-0--7

PICKERINGTON CENTRAL: 14-13-0-7--34

PC—Mosley 1 run (Vollmer kick)

PC—Styles Jr. 31 pass from Wallace (Vollmer kick)

PC—Vollmer 24 FG

PC—Styles Jr. 48 run (Vollmer kick)

PC—Vollmer 43 FG

HB—Richardson 39 pass from Mirgon (Walter kick)

PC—Mosley 41 run (Vollmer kick)

====

Westerville Central 50, New Albany 7

Not only did Westerville Central survive a major scare last week to advance in the Division I, Region 3 playoffs, the Warhawks also saw film of how this week’s opponent, New Albany, prolonged its season by routing Pickerington North, a team to which it had lost by 35 points less than a month earlier.

The third-seeded Warhawks left nothing to chance in a regional semifinal Oct. 23, overwhelming the visiting and 10th-seeded Eagles by scoring 35 points in a 6-minute, 13-second stretch of the second quarter to cruise to a 50-7 win.

“We looked at that first game we played them (a 42-7 win Oct. 2) and knew what they were running. It paid off,” said Central defensive back Kyle Denney, who returned one of his two interceptions 26 yards for a touchdown in the second-quarter onslaught. “(New Albany) was on a revenge tour and they had a fantastic win last week. We just had to get ready and play well. Everything paid off.”

Quarterback Judah Holtzclaw completed eight of 12 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns, both to Luke Swaney, and ran for 62 yards and two scores on three carries. New Albany committed four turnovers — three interceptions and a fumble.

Central, which had edged Upper Arlington 21-20 in a regional quarterfinal, improved to 7-1 and will play top-seeded Pickerington Central in the regional final Oct. 30 at a site to be determined.

Zeke Healy’s interception at the end of the first preceded the first of two 5-yard touchdown runs for Holtzclaw. Denney’s first interception set up the second.

Mike Ross scored from 3 yards, Denney scored on his interception and Swaney caught the second of two touchdown passes from Holtzclaw on the next drive to make it 43-7 with 5:14 left in the half.

“Winning a regional final has never been done here,” Holtzclaw said. “This is just the next step in the process.”

The start of the second half was delayed for 2 hours, 4 minutes by bad weather.

Jadyn Garnes’ 115 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries led New Albany, which finished 5-4.

“They’re an explosive team,” Eagles coach Bubba Kidwell said. “They can score quick. We helped them out. They never had to drive too far down the field.”

--Dave Purpura

New Albany: 0-7-0-0--7

Westerville Central: 8-35-7-0--50

WC—Swaney 16 pass from Holtzclaw (Francescone run)

WC—Holtzclaw 5 run (Robertson kick)

WC—Holtzclaw 5 run (Robertson kick)

NA—Garnes 70 run (Hoff kick)

WC—Ross 3 run (Robertson kick)

WC—Denney 26 INT return (Robertson kick)

WC—Swaney 14 pass from Holtzclaw (Robertson kick)

WC—Holtzclaw 15 run (Robertson kick)

====

Rescheduled games

Thunderstorms with lightning forced postponements of a few games in Week 3 of central Ohio high school football teams' postseason. Here's a rundown:

Olentangy Liberty at Dublin Coffman

The Division I, Region 2 semifinal between top-seeded and host Dublin Coffman and fourth-seeded Olentangy Liberty was postponed Oct. 23 and will be played at noon Oct. 24.

The game was delayed about three minutes before kickoff, and it was postponed at 7:50 p.m.

The winner advances to play third-seeded Springfield in the Region 2 final Oct. 30 at a neutral site. The Wildcats advanced when second-seed Clayton Northmont couldn’t play in the semifinal because of positive COVID-19 coronavirus testing.

--Scott Hennen

Olentangy Berlin at Westerville South

The Division II, Region 7 playoff game between host Westerville South and Olentangy Berlin was postponed Oct. 23 and will resume at 10 a.m. Oct. 24.

The game was stopped with 4:50 left in the third quarter with South leading 42-10.

The Wildcats have collected 396 total yards to 275 for Berlin.

South’s Kaden Saunders opened the scoring with a 106-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter.

--Frank DiRenna

Worthington Kilbourne at Olentangy

The Division II, Region 7 playoff matchup between Olentangy and visiting Worthington Kilbourne was postponed Oct. 23 and will resume at 10 a.m. Oct. 24.

The game was stopped with 6:08 left in the second quarter with the Braves leading 7-0.

Landon Johnson scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter.

--Stephen Borgna

Granville at DeSales

The Division III, Region 11 playoff game between DeSales and visiting Granville was suspended Oct. 23 and will resume at 3 p.m. Oct. 24.

Granville is leading 7-0 with 2:03 to play in the first quarter.

--Dave Weidig, Newark Advocate