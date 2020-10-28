Friday Night Live: Fourth-round Playoff Staff Predictions

ThisWeek group

The ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel had a fine third round of the playoffs as all 12 panelists posted double-digit victories, led by Ryan Baker’s 14-1 record.

Baker, whose only loss was taking Watterson to beat Thornville Sheridan, moved into a second-place tie with Steve Blackledge, who went 10-5. Both trail Frank DiRenna, who went 13-2 to extend his lead to a season-high six games.

This week we are picking 10 games involving area teams, and four of those are unanimous picks.

Last week, the staff lost all five Lone Wolf games to fall to 3-17 on the season. We have two more this week, with DiRenna taking Westerville Central to beat Pickerington Central and Jeff Stevenson picking Springfield to beat Olentangy Liberty.

Enjoy the fourth week of the playoffs!

8-1 Olentangy Liberty (4) at 7-1 Springfield (3)

Patriots: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey

Wildcats: Stevenson

7-1 Westerville Central (3) at 9-0 Pickerington Central (1)

Warhawks: DiRenna

Tigers: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

6-2 Olentangy (4) at 8-0 Massillon Perry (1)

Braves: Baker, Cochran, Purpura

Panthers: Blackledge, Borgna, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Gerfen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

7-0 Westerville South (3) at 7-1 Massillon Washington (2)

Wildcats: Borgna, Gerfen

Tigers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

7-0 Bloom-Carroll (3) at 7-1 Licking Valley (2)

Bulldogs: Blackledge, DiRenna

Panthers: Baker, Borgna, Cochran, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

5-3 Newark Catholic (5) at 8-0 Glouster Trimble (1)

Green Wave: Baker, Frantz, Resnik

Tomcats: Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Stevenson, Ulrey

8-0 Jonathan Alder (4) at 6-1 DeSales (1)

Pioneers:

Stallions: Unanimous pick

8-0 Thornville Sheridan (3) at 5-3 Hartley (2)

Generals:

Hawks: Unanimous pick

7-1 Harvest Prep (5) at 8-0 Ironton (1)

Warriors:

Fighting Tigers: Unanimous pick

7-1 West Jefferson (4) at 8-0 Coldwater (1)

Rough Riders:

Cavaliers: Unanimous pick

Standings after nine weeks:

Frank DiRenna: 13-2 last week, 100-34 overall

Steve Blackledge: 10-5, 94-40

Ryan Baker: 14-1; 94-40

Scott Hennen: 12-3; 93-41

Andy Resnik: 10-5; 92-42

Eric Frantz: 12-3; 92-42

Jarrod Ulrey: 12-3, 90-44

Lee Cochran: 12-3; 88-46

Jeff Stevenson: 11-4; 86-48

Scott Gerfen: 11-4; 84-50

Dave Purpura: 11-4; 78-56

Stephen Borgna: 10-5; 74-60

Previous Predictions

Friday Night Live: Third-round Playoff Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Second-round Playoff Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: First-round Playoff Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 6 Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 5 Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 4 Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 3 Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 2 Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 1 Staff Predictions