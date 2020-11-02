OHSAA: Fortress Obetz to play host to state football finals

The OHSAA announced Nov. 2 that the state football championship games in all seven divisions will be played at Fortress Obetz.

The Division I state final is slated for 7 p.m. Nov. 13, with the other six divisions to be held Nov. 20, 21 and 22.

From the Central District, Pickerington Central has advanced to a state semifinal in Division I, DeSales and Hartley meet Nov. 6 for the Division III, Region 11 title and Bloom-Carroll (Division IV) and Newark Catholic (Division VII) also remain alive.

The state finals had been held the last three years at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, but attendance limitations currently set by the Ohio Department of Health are at 1,500 spectators because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Fortress Obetz has an 8,000-seat grandstand that will be set up to socially distance 1,500 fans, according to the OHSAA.

The stadium was the home of the Ohio Machine professional men’s lacrosse team from 2017-19 and regularly has been host to high school football games the past few years. It also is the site of the state cross country meets Nov. 7.

“Fortress Obetz is an outstanding facility and we’re grateful for the partnership with the village of Obetz and stadium director Steve Adams,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said. “The teams will get to play on a fantastic field and the large grandstand will allow us to permit the maximum number of fans to see their teams play for state titles. Obetz is excited to host the football state championship games and we’re pleased to find a partner during these uncertain times.”

