Friday Night Live: Fifth-round Playoff Staff Predictions

ThisWeek group

With a scaled-down list of games last week, four members of the ThisWeekSORTS.com Predictions Panel went 7-3, including Ryan Baker and Steve Blackledge, who crept a game closer to leader Frank DiRenna, who went 6-4 and has a five-game lead.

Although the panel is picking only seven games this week, DiRenna differs from Baker and Blackledge on three picks.

The others to go 7-3 were Eric Frantz and Jeff Stevenson, with Stevenson's victories including his Lone Wolf pick of Springfield beating Olentangy Liberty. For the week, the staff went 1-1 on such picks to move to 4-18 on the season. Stevenson is staying with the Wildcats as he is one of three picking them to beat Cincinnati St. Xavier in a Division I state semifinal. The other semifinal is the only unanimous pick from the staff with Pickerington Central beating Mentor.

We have one Lone Wolf pick this week with Stephen Borgna taking West Lafayette Ridgewood to beat Ironton in the Division V, Region 19 final.

Next week, in addition to the Division I championship game, we will pick the state semifinals in the other six divisions.

Enjoy the playoffs!

10-0 Pickerington Central vs. 9-1 Mentor

Tigers: Unanimous pick

Cardinals:

6-3 Hartley at 7-1 DeSales

Hawks: Cochran, DiRenna, Hennen, Resnik

Stallions: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Frantz, Gerfen, Purpura, Stevenson, Ulrey

8-0 Bloom-Carroll at 9-0 St. Clairsville

Bulldogs: DiRenna, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura

Red Devils: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, Frantz, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

6-3 Shadyside at 6-3 Newark Catholic

Tigers: DiRenna, Ulrey

Green Wave: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

8-2 Cincinnati St. Xavier vs. 8-1 Springfield

Bombers: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey

Wildcats: Cochran, Hennen, Stevenson

8-1 Massillon Washington at 9-0 Massillon Perry

Tigers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Purpura, Stevenson, Ulrey

Panthers: Borgna, Hennen, Resnik

9-0 West Lafayette Ridgewood at 9-0 Ironton

Generals: Borgna

Fighting Tigers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Standings after 10 weeks:

Frank DiRenna: 6-4 last week, 106-38 overall

Steve Blackledge: 7-3, 101-43

Ryan Baker: 7-3; 101-43

Scott Hennen: 6-4; 99-45

Eric Frantz: 7-3; 99-45

Andy Resnik: 6-4; 98-46

Jarrod Ulrey: 6-4, 96-48

Lee Cochran: 5-5; 93-51

Jeff Stevenson: 7-3; 93-51

Scott Gerfen: 5-5; 89-55

Dave Purpura: 5-5; 83-61

Stephen Borgna: 5-5; 79-65

