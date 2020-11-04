Friday Night Live: Fifth-round Playoff Staff Predictions
With a scaled-down list of games last week, four members of the ThisWeekSORTS.com Predictions Panel went 7-3, including Ryan Baker and Steve Blackledge, who crept a game closer to leader Frank DiRenna, who went 6-4 and has a five-game lead.
Although the panel is picking only seven games this week, DiRenna differs from Baker and Blackledge on three picks.
The others to go 7-3 were Eric Frantz and Jeff Stevenson, with Stevenson's victories including his Lone Wolf pick of Springfield beating Olentangy Liberty. For the week, the staff went 1-1 on such picks to move to 4-18 on the season. Stevenson is staying with the Wildcats as he is one of three picking them to beat Cincinnati St. Xavier in a Division I state semifinal. The other semifinal is the only unanimous pick from the staff with Pickerington Central beating Mentor.
We have one Lone Wolf pick this week with Stephen Borgna taking West Lafayette Ridgewood to beat Ironton in the Division V, Region 19 final.
Next week, in addition to the Division I championship game, we will pick the state semifinals in the other six divisions.
Enjoy the playoffs!
10-0 Pickerington Central vs. 9-1 Mentor
Tigers: Unanimous pick
Cardinals:
6-3 Hartley at 7-1 DeSales
Hawks: Cochran, DiRenna, Hennen, Resnik
Stallions: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Frantz, Gerfen, Purpura, Stevenson, Ulrey
8-0 Bloom-Carroll at 9-0 St. Clairsville
Bulldogs: DiRenna, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura
Red Devils: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, Frantz, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey
6-3 Shadyside at 6-3 Newark Catholic
Tigers: DiRenna, Ulrey
Green Wave: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson
8-2 Cincinnati St. Xavier vs. 8-1 Springfield
Bombers: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Purpura, Resnik, Ulrey
Wildcats: Cochran, Hennen, Stevenson
8-1 Massillon Washington at 9-0 Massillon Perry
Tigers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Purpura, Stevenson, Ulrey
Panthers: Borgna, Hennen, Resnik
9-0 West Lafayette Ridgewood at 9-0 Ironton
Generals: Borgna
Fighting Tigers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gerfen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey
Standings after 10 weeks:
Frank DiRenna: 6-4 last week, 106-38 overall
Steve Blackledge: 7-3, 101-43
Ryan Baker: 7-3; 101-43
Scott Hennen: 6-4; 99-45
Eric Frantz: 7-3; 99-45
Andy Resnik: 6-4; 98-46
Jarrod Ulrey: 6-4, 96-48
Lee Cochran: 5-5; 93-51
Jeff Stevenson: 7-3; 93-51
Scott Gerfen: 5-5; 89-55
Dave Purpura: 5-5; 83-61
Stephen Borgna: 5-5; 79-65
