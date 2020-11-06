Division III, Region 11 final: DeSales 38, Hartley 7

Taking advantage of consistently good field position early on helped top-seeded DeSales keep second-seeded Hartley at arm’s length Nov. 6 in the Division III, Region 11 championship game.

The host Stallions, who scored a trio of first-half touchdowns after beginning each possession in Hawks territory, went on to win 38-7.

The victory advanced DeSales into a state semifinal Nov. 13 against Kettering Alter and improved its record to 8-1.

Hartley finished 6-4, with three of its losses to the Stallions.

DeSales got four touchdown runs — two in each half — from Quintell Quinn.

"The defense always has our back on offense and that's big for us," Stallions quarterback Whit Hobgood said. "We knew it was going to be a dogfight (beating them) for a third time."

DeSales took a 3-0 lead on a 30-yard field goal by J.J. Baughman midway through the first quarter.

Hartley went for it on fourth-and-2 from its own 41 on the next possession but fumbled, with Matthew Stewart picking up the loose ball at the Hawks’ 23.

On the next play, Quinn ran for a touchdown to make it 10-0.

The Hawks then were faced with fourth-and-2 on their own 43 on the ensuing drive, but Sumo Kesselly was stopped for no gain by Jonathan Thompson and Billy Cain IV.

On the final play of the first quarter, DeSales made it 17-0 on a 31-yard pass from Hobgood to Jordan Johnson.

On Hartley's next drive, Trey Saunders ran for 64 yards on the first play and the Hawks scored two plays later on a 10-yard pass from Erik Underwood to Dylan Newsome with 10:32 left before halftime.

A 29-yard punt return by Johnson gave DeSales the ball at the Hartley 41 two possessions later, and a 2-yard touchdown run by Quinn to conclude the drive made it 24-7. On the fourth play of that possession, Hartley was whistled for offsides on fourth-and-4.

"We executed really well," coach Ryan Wiggins said. "Obviously playing each other twice we had a good idea of what could work and what couldn't. I just thought we played a lot better."

Quinn finished with 22 rushes for 164 yards, Thompson had 78 yards on 19 carries and Hobgood was 5-for-8 passing for 142 yards for the Stallions.

Saunders rushed for 94 yards for the Hawks, who were outgained 413 yards to 162.

"They played a lot better than us," Hawks coach Brad Burchfield said. "They're really good at what they do."

The Stallions won the CCL championship with a 16-14 victory over the Hawks on Oct. 2 and also beat Hartley 24-21 on Sept. 11.

HARTLEY: 0-7-0-0--7

DeSALES: 17-7-0-14--38

D—Baughman 30 FG

D—Quinn 23 run (Baughman kick)

D—Johnson 31 pass from Hobgood (Baughman kick)

H—Newsome 10 pass from Underwood (Hawk kick)

D—Quinn 2 run (Baughman kick)

D—Quinn 1 run (Baughman kick)

D—Quinn 4 run (Baughman kick)