Friday Night Live: Sixth-round Playoff Staff Predictions

ThisWeek group

The homestretch of the high school football season is upon us with the Division I state final this week and the finals in the other six divisions next week. And we still have a battle for the ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel title. Frank DiRenna went 5-2 last week to allow Ryan Baker and Steve Blackledge, who both went 6-1, to creep one game closer and now are four back. DiRenna differs with Baker on three games and with Blackledge on one so the standings will adjust for the final week.

Eric Frantz also went 6-1, but it was a couple from the bottom half of the pack that led the panel as Scott Gerfen and Dave Purpura both went 7-0.

Our only unanimous pick is in the Division I final with the staff taking Pickerington Central to beat Cincinnati St. Xavier. We don’t look at it as being homers; we look at is as being logical. The Tigers have won two of the last three state titles and we see no reason Central shouldn’t add to its dynasty.

Stephen Borgna lost the only Lone Wolf pick a week ago, taking West Lafayette Ridgewood to beat Ironton, and the staff is 4-19 in such games. Undaunted, Borgna again is going Lone Wolf in taking Columbus Grove to beat Coldwater. The two other Lone Wolf picks are Gerfen going with Tontogany Otsego over Kirtland and Frantz predicting Kettering Alter over DeSales.

Enjoy the playoffs!

11-0 Pickerington Central vs. 9-2 Cincinnati St. Xavier

Tigers: Unanimous pick

Bombers:

8-1 DeSales vs. 8-2 Kettering Alter

Stallions: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Gefen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Knights: Frantz

9-1 Tiffin Columbian vs. 10-0 Chardon

Tornadoes: Borgna, Gefen

Hilltoppers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

9-0 Bloom-Carroll vs. 7-2 Mentor Lake Catholic

Bulldogs: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Gefen, Hennen, Purpura

Cougars: Frantz, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

9-1 Van Wert vs. 9-0 Cincinnati Wyoming

Cougars: DiRenna, Frantz

Cowboys: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, Gefen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

7-3 Newark Catholic vs. 8-2 Warren JFK

Green Wave: Baker, Cochran, Gefen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson

Eagles: Blackledge, Borgna, DiRenna, Frantz, Ulrey

8-1 Lima Central Catholic vs. 8-2 New Bremen

Thunderbirds: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Gefen, Hennen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Cardinals: Borgna, Cochran, Frantz, Purpura

9-1 Massillon Washington vs. 8-2 Cincinnati La Salle

Tigers: Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Gefen, Frantz, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Lancers: Baker, Borgna, Hennen

10-0 Avon vs. 9-0 Akron Hoban

Eagles: Borgna, Cochran, Gefen, Purpura

Knights: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

9-0 Kirtland vs. 10-0 Tontogany Otsego

Hornets: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Knights: Gefen

10-0 St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. 10-0 Ironton

Spartans: Purpura, Stevenson

Fighting Tigers: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gefen, Hennen, Resnik, Ulrey

10-0 Beverly Fort Frye vs. 10-0 New Middletown Springfield

Cadets: Borgna, Cochran, Gefen, Resnik, Ulrey

Tigers: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Stevenson

10-0 Coldwater vs. 10-0 Columbus Grove

Cavaliers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gefen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey

Bulldogs: Borgna

Standings after 11 weeks:

Frank DiRenna: 5-2 last week, 111-40 overall

Steve Blackledge: 6-1, 107-44

Ryan Baker: 6-1; 107-44

Eric Frantz: 6-1; 105-46

Scott Hennen: 4-3; 103-48

Andy Resnik: 5-2; 103-48

Jarrod Ulrey: 5-2, 101-50

Jeff Stevenson: 5-2; 98-53

Lee Cochran: 4-3; 97-54

Scott Gerfen: 7-0; 96-55

Dave Purpura: 7-0; 90-61

Stephen Borgna: 4-3; 83-68

Previous Predictions

Friday Night Live: Fifth-round Playoff Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Fourth-round Playoff Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Third-round Playoff Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Second-round Playoff Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: First-round Playoff Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 6 Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 5 Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 4 Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 3 Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 2 Staff Predictions

Friday Night Live: Week 1 Staff Predictions