Friday Night Live: Sixth-round Playoff Staff Predictions

ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel

The homestretch of the high school football season is upon us with the Division I state final this week and the finals in the other six divisions next week. And we still have a battle for the ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel title. Frank DiRenna went 5-2 last week to allow Ryan Baker and Steve Blackledge, who both went 6-1, to creep one game closer and now are four back. DiRenna differs with Baker on three games and with Blackledge on one so the standings will adjust for the final week. 

Eric Frantz also went 6-1, but it was a couple from the bottom half of the pack that led the panel as Scott Gerfen and Dave Purpura both went 7-0.  

Our only unanimous pick is in the Division I final with the staff taking Pickerington Central to beat Cincinnati St. Xavier. We don’t look at it as being homers; we look at is as being logical. The Tigers have won two of the last three state titles and we see no reason Central shouldn’t add to its dynasty. 

Stephen Borgna lost the only Lone Wolf pick a week ago, taking West Lafayette Ridgewood to beat Ironton, and the staff is 4-19 in such games. Undaunted, Borgna again is going Lone Wolf in taking Columbus Grove to beat Coldwater. The two other Lone Wolf picks are Gerfen going with Tontogany Otsego over Kirtland and Frantz predicting Kettering Alter over DeSales. 

Enjoy the playoffs!   

11-0 Pickerington Central vs. 9-2 Cincinnati St. Xavier 

Tigers: Unanimous pick 

Bombers:    

8-1 DeSales vs. 8-2 Kettering Alter 

Stallions: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Gefen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey 

Knights: Frantz   

9-1 Tiffin Columbian vs. 10-0 Chardon 

Tornadoes: Borgna, Gefen 

Hilltoppers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey   

9-0 Bloom-Carroll vs. 7-2 Mentor Lake Catholic 

Bulldogs: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Gefen, Hennen, Purpura 

Cougars: Frantz, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey   

9-1 Van Wert vs. 9-0 Cincinnati Wyoming 

Cougars: DiRenna, Frantz 

Cowboys: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, Gefen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey   

7-3 Newark Catholic vs. 8-2 Warren JFK 

Green Wave: Baker, Cochran, Gefen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson 

Eagles: Blackledge, Borgna, DiRenna, Frantz, Ulrey   

8-1 Lima Central Catholic vs. 8-2 New Bremen 

Thunderbirds: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Gefen, Hennen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey 

Cardinals: Borgna, Cochran, Frantz, Purpura   

9-1 Massillon Washington vs. 8-2 Cincinnati La Salle 

Tigers: Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Gefen, Frantz, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson,  Ulrey 

Lancers: Baker, Borgna, Hennen   

10-0 Avon vs. 9-0 Akron Hoban 

Eagles: Borgna, Cochran, Gefen, Purpura 

Knights: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey   

9-0 Kirtland vs. 10-0 Tontogany Otsego 

Hornets: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey 

Knights: Gefen

10-0 St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. 10-0 Ironton 

Spartans: Purpura, Stevenson 

Fighting Tigers: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gefen, Hennen, Resnik, Ulrey

10-0 Beverly Fort Frye vs. 10-0 New Middletown Springfield 

Cadets: Borgna, Cochran, Gefen, Resnik, Ulrey 

Tigers: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Stevenson  

10-0 Coldwater vs. 10-0 Columbus Grove 

Cavaliers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gefen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey 

Bulldogs: Borgna 

Standings after 11 weeks: 

Frank DiRenna: 5-2 last week, 111-40 overall 

Steve Blackledge: 6-1, 107-44 

Ryan Baker: 6-1; 107-44 

Eric Frantz: 6-1; 105-46 

Scott Hennen: 4-3; 103-48 

Andy Resnik: 5-2; 103-48 

Jarrod Ulrey: 5-2, 101-50 

Jeff Stevenson: 5-2; 98-53 

Lee Cochran: 4-3; 97-54 

Scott Gerfen: 7-0; 96-55 

Dave Purpura: 7-0; 90-61 

Stephen Borgna: 4-3; 83-68

