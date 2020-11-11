Friday Night Live: Sixth-round Playoff Staff Predictions
The homestretch of the high school football season is upon us with the Division I state final this week and the finals in the other six divisions next week. And we still have a battle for the ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel title. Frank DiRenna went 5-2 last week to allow Ryan Baker and Steve Blackledge, who both went 6-1, to creep one game closer and now are four back. DiRenna differs with Baker on three games and with Blackledge on one so the standings will adjust for the final week.
Eric Frantz also went 6-1, but it was a couple from the bottom half of the pack that led the panel as Scott Gerfen and Dave Purpura both went 7-0.
Our only unanimous pick is in the Division I final with the staff taking Pickerington Central to beat Cincinnati St. Xavier. We don’t look at it as being homers; we look at is as being logical. The Tigers have won two of the last three state titles and we see no reason Central shouldn’t add to its dynasty.
Stephen Borgna lost the only Lone Wolf pick a week ago, taking West Lafayette Ridgewood to beat Ironton, and the staff is 4-19 in such games. Undaunted, Borgna again is going Lone Wolf in taking Columbus Grove to beat Coldwater. The two other Lone Wolf picks are Gerfen going with Tontogany Otsego over Kirtland and Frantz predicting Kettering Alter over DeSales.
Enjoy the playoffs!
11-0 Pickerington Central vs. 9-2 Cincinnati St. Xavier
Tigers: Unanimous pick
Bombers:
8-1 DeSales vs. 8-2 Kettering Alter
Stallions: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Gefen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey
Knights: Frantz
9-1 Tiffin Columbian vs. 10-0 Chardon
Tornadoes: Borgna, Gefen
Hilltoppers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey
9-0 Bloom-Carroll vs. 7-2 Mentor Lake Catholic
Bulldogs: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Gefen, Hennen, Purpura
Cougars: Frantz, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey
9-1 Van Wert vs. 9-0 Cincinnati Wyoming
Cougars: DiRenna, Frantz
Cowboys: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, Gefen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey
7-3 Newark Catholic vs. 8-2 Warren JFK
Green Wave: Baker, Cochran, Gefen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson
Eagles: Blackledge, Borgna, DiRenna, Frantz, Ulrey
8-1 Lima Central Catholic vs. 8-2 New Bremen
Thunderbirds: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Gefen, Hennen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey
Cardinals: Borgna, Cochran, Frantz, Purpura
9-1 Massillon Washington vs. 8-2 Cincinnati La Salle
Tigers: Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Gefen, Frantz, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey
Lancers: Baker, Borgna, Hennen
10-0 Avon vs. 9-0 Akron Hoban
Eagles: Borgna, Cochran, Gefen, Purpura
Knights: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey
9-0 Kirtland vs. 10-0 Tontogany Otsego
Hornets: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey
Knights: Gefen
10-0 St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. 10-0 Ironton
Spartans: Purpura, Stevenson
Fighting Tigers: Baker, Blackledge, Borgna, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gefen, Hennen, Resnik, Ulrey
10-0 Beverly Fort Frye vs. 10-0 New Middletown Springfield
Cadets: Borgna, Cochran, Gefen, Resnik, Ulrey
Tigers: Baker, Blackledge, DiRenna, Frantz, Hennen, Purpura, Stevenson
10-0 Coldwater vs. 10-0 Columbus Grove
Cavaliers: Baker, Blackledge, Cochran, DiRenna, Frantz, Gefen, Hennen, Purpura, Resnik, Stevenson, Ulrey
Bulldogs: Borgna
Standings after 11 weeks:
Frank DiRenna: 5-2 last week, 111-40 overall
Steve Blackledge: 6-1, 107-44
Ryan Baker: 6-1; 107-44
Eric Frantz: 6-1; 105-46
Scott Hennen: 4-3; 103-48
Andy Resnik: 5-2; 103-48
Jarrod Ulrey: 5-2, 101-50
Jeff Stevenson: 5-2; 98-53
Lee Cochran: 4-3; 97-54
Scott Gerfen: 7-0; 96-55
Dave Purpura: 7-0; 90-61
Stephen Borgna: 4-3; 83-68
