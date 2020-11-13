Division III state semifinal: DeSales 23, Kettering Alter 13

LONDON — Quintell Quinn rushed for 135 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries to help lift eighth-ranked DeSales past 10th-ranked Kettering Alter 23-13 on Nov. 13 in a Division III state semifinal.

The Stallions improved to 9-1 and advanced to play top-ranked Chardon in the state final at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 at Fortress Obetz. The Hilltoppers improved to 11-0 by defeating Tiffin Columbian 47-7 in their semifinal.

“We came out and played physical football,” Quinn said. “We knew our assignments and went out and played hard like we have in every game.”

Quinn gave DeSales a 16-7 lead on a 10-yard run with 12 seconds left in the third quarter. Alter then fumbled the kickoff and the Stallions’ Jason Velazquez II recovered at the Knights’ 24-yard line.

On the second play of the fourth quarter, Quinn ran in from 21 yards for a 23-7 advantage.

“We knew we had to win up front with the way they ran the wishbone and option,” DeSales coach Ryan Wiggins said. “We played assignment football and made the key plays when we needed to make them.”

Running back Branden McDonald rushed for 92 yards on 20 carries with touchdown runs of 1 and 10 yards for the Knights, who finished 8-3. Quarterback Brian Shane rushed for 95 yards on 15 carries and was 3-for-10 passing for 56 yards.

“We wanted to stop McDonald, but their quarterback hurt us running,” Wiggins said. “They had a lot of ways to hurt you.”

DeSales quarterback Will Hobgood was 2-for-6 passing for 44 yards, and he rushed for 69 yards on six carries. Jonathan Thompson added 25 yards on six carries.

Jordan Johnson had two receptions for 44 yards, and J.J. Baughman kicked a 41-yard field goal.

KETTERING ALTER: 0-7-0-6--13

DeSALES: 0-9-7-7--23

D—Quinn 6 run (kick failed)

A—McDonald 1 run (Ruffolo kick)

D—Baughman 41 FG

D—Quinn 10 run (Baughman kick)

D—Quinn 21 run (Baughman kick)

A—McDonald 10 run (kick failed)