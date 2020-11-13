Division I state final: Cincinnati St. Xavier 44, Pickerington Central 3

A record-setting opening quarter by Cincinnati St. Xavier set the tone during the Division I state championship game against Pickerington Central on Nov. 13 at Fortress Obetz.

The Tigers, who were going for their second consecutive state title and third in four seasons, gave up a Division I state-record 30 points in the first period and lost 44-3.

It was the fourth state title for the Bombers, who finished 10-2 while the Tigers finished 11-1.

"Things just went south fast," senior wide receiver and defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr. said.

St. Xavier wide receiver Jalen Patterson, who entered the game with five touchdown catches on the season, had four scoring receptions in the opening quarter.

A mishandled punt snap on Central's first possession gave the Bombers the ball at the Tigers' 20. They took a 7-0 lead five plays later on a 14-yard pass from Brogan McCaughey to Patterson.

After a 48-yard punt by St. Xavier's Max Klare gave the Tigers the ball at their own 2, quarterback Garner Wallace was sacked in the end zone for a safety.

The Bombers made it 16-0 on a 35-yard touchdown pass from McCaughey to Patterson with 6 minutes, 12 seconds left in the first quarter.

Patterson added touchdown catches of 8 and 10 yards later in the period, with the second of those scores set up by a fumble recovery by Giovanni Albanese at the Central 23.

The Tigers cut it to 30-3 on a 27-yard field goal by Mitchell Vollmer with 11:25 to go in the second quarter, but the Bombers made it 37-3 on a 1-yard run by McCaughey. That was set up by a 38-yard reception by Patterson, who was stopped just short of the end zone.

St. Xavier's final first-half score came on a 58-yard punt return by Grant DuBois.

"We had dreamed it would unfold with a state championship but not as dominant as that," Bombers coach Steve Specht said. "It was impressive."

St. Xavier held Central's Nick Mosley to 2 yards rushing on five carries and Wallace to 4-for-13 passing for 24 yards.

Patterson had five receptions for 105 yards and McCaughey was 25-for-39 passing for 291 yards.

"Tip your hat to them because they're a good team," Tigers coach Jay Sharrett said. "It didn't click well for us early and they got the momentum and ran with it."

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek

CINCINNATI ST. XAVIER: 30-14-0-0--44

PICKERINGTON CENTRAL: 0-3-0-0--3

SX—Patterson 14 pass from McCaughey (Rohmiller kick)

SX—Safety, Wallace sacked in end zone

SX—Patterson 35 pass from McCaughey (Rohmiller kick)

SX—Patterson 8 pass from McCaughey (Rohmiller kick)

SX—Patterson 10 pass from McCaughey (Rohmiller kick)

PC—Vollmer 27 FG

SX—McCaughey 1 run (Rohmiller kick)

SX—DuBois 58 punt return (Rohmiller kick)