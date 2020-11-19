OHSAA moves remaining football state finals to Massillon

The six state championship football games that remain to be played have been moved from Fortress Obetz to Massillon, the OHSAA announced Thursday, Nov. 19.

An advisory issued by Franklin County Public Health and Columbus Public Health on Nov. 18 recommends the state finals in Divisions II, III, IV, V, VI and VII not be played in Franklin County, which prompted the move to Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

“Completing this weekend’s state championship games is very important to the schools, student-athletes and communities, so we felt strongly about finding a place to play,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said. “These 12 schools just want to play and we thank them for accepting this change. We would also like to especially thank Massillon Washington High School for stepping up to host and also (Akron) Hoban for agreeing to play there.”

DeSales will play Chardon at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, for the Division III state title.

The Stallions previously won championships in 1985, ‘97 and ‘98, and their 17-14 victory over Youngstown Chaney in the 1997 final was played in Massillon. They lost in state finals in Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in 2001, ‘05 and ‘09.

“It’s the state championship,” Stallions coach Ryan Wiggins said. “Let’s go.”

In state finals Friday, Nov. 20, New Bremen will face Warren JFK in Division VII at 1:15 p.m. and Hoban will play Massillon in Division II at 6:15 p.m.

The other game Nov. 21 pits Kirtland against Ironton at 1:15 p.m. in Division V.

On Sunday, Nov. 22, Mentor Lake Catholic will play Van Wert at 12:15 p.m. for the Division IV title and New Middletown Springfield will face Coldwater at 5:15 p.m. in Division VI.

“We are pleased to be playing football this weekend and are excited that these 12 schools will be able to finish their seasons,” OHSAA football administrator Beau Rugg said.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek