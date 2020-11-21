Division III state final: Chardon 31, DeSales 28 (2OT)

MASSILLON — Unable to hang on to a 14-point lead in the Division III state final, DeSales wound up in a defensive struggle throughout a pair of overtimes against Chardon on Nov. 21 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

J.J. Baughman’s 25-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Trey Liebhardt on the Stallions' first overtime possession, but Chardon kicker Nathan Tager had a 35-yard attempt blocked by Joshua Martin-Hayden to keep the score tied.

DeSales then forced another field-goal attempt in the second overtime, and Tager made a 33-yarder to give his team a 31-28 lead.

The Stallions attempted to force a third overtime, but Baughman's 37-yard attempt went wide left to give the Hilltoppers the championship.

Chardon, which won it's only other state title in 1994, finished 12-0 while DeSales finished 9-2.

The Stallions led 28-14 late in the third quarter.

"I really thought when we had the lead that we had them where we wanted them, but that's where they made a couple more plays than we made," DeSales coach Ryan Wiggins said. "And that's football. You knew it was going to be really hard."

DeSales took a 21-14 lead on a 60-yard touchdown run by Quintell Quinn with 8 minutes, 52 seconds left in the third.

The Stallions then went ahead by two scores on a 31-yard touchdown pass from Whit Hobgood to Jordan Johnson with 2:07 to go in the third.

Chardon appeared to cut it to 28-21 with 7:50 remaining when quarterback Drew Fetchik completed a pass to Brady Toth at the 4 on fourth-and-goal from the 14 and Toth pitched the ball to Evan Ash, who ran it into the end zone. However, the call was reversed after a replay review showed Toth’s knee was down before the pitch.

After forcing DeSales to punt on the ensuing drive, the Hilltoppers took over at the Stallions’ 36 and made it 28-21 on a touchdown pass from Fetchik to Brady Barker on the next play to make it a one-score game.

Chardon tied it at 28 with 2:13 to go on a 9-yard run by Ash, capping a five-play, 91-yard drive that included a 47-yard pass to Toth and a 34-yard reception by Alex McDonald.

Tager missed a 49-yard field goal with 1:04 left.

"They got us on some trick plays which hurt us," Stallions linebacker and running back Jonathan Thompson said. "We just had to stay disciplined and stay to our man but we didn't do that and you saw what happened. I knew it was going to come down to the wire."

Chardon tied it at 14 on the third play of the third quarter when Fetchik hit Barker on a screen pass and he sprinted 63 yards for a touchdown.

Nicky Pentello intercepted a halfback pass from James Pettyjohn at the DeSales' 40 to set up Quinn's third and final touchdown on a 60-yard run.

Quinn finished with 216 yards on 28 rushes and Hobgood was 11-for-20 passing for 183 yards.

On the game’s second play, Quinn ran for 74 yards to give the Stallions a 7-0 lead.

DeSales got to the 25 on its next drive, but Baughman missed a 42-yard field goal.

On the first play of the ensuing possession, Fetchik ran for 46 yards. The drive was capped by a touchdown run by Fetchik on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Quinn gave the Stallions a 14-7 lead with 59 seconds to go in the first half when he ran for a 15-yard touchdown to cap a 52-yard drive.

Barker returned the ensuing kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, but it was nullified by an illegal block.

Fetchik rushed for 87 yards and completed nine of 14 passes for 249 yards for the Hilltoppers.

CHARDON: 7-0-7-14-0-3--31

DeSALES: 7-7-14-0-0-0--28

D—Quinn 74 run (Baughman kick)

C—Fetchik 1 run (Tager kick)

D—Quinn 15 run (Baughman kick)

C—Barker 63 pass from Fetchik (Tager kick)

D—Quinn 60 run (Baughman kick)

D—Johnson 31 pass from Hobgood (Baughman kick)

C—Barker 36 pass from Fetchik (Tager kick)

C—Ash 9 run (Tager kick)

C—Tager 33 FG