Friday Night Live: Staff Predictions — Frank DiRenna wins championship

ThisWeek group

Frank DiRenna had clinched the ThisWeekSPORTS.com Predictions Panel championship even before last weekend’s final six championships were played.

For good measure, however, DiRenna was the only panelist to correctly pick all six games and finished the season 127-43. Steve Blackledge, who was joined by Scott Hennen in going 5-1, placed second, six games back at 121-49.

In our second season of picking Lone Wolf games, the staff closed at 4-24 after both Ryan Baker and Eric Frantz lost such picks.

This season was interesting and unusual, but we were very pleased to reach the finish line … for all fall sports. While there is the winter and spring seasons, we know August will be here before we know it and we’ll be working on the Friday Night Live High School Football Preview Guide for the 2021 season.

Congratulations to all the champions, and you as well, Frank!

We hope you enjoyed the season as much as we did.

Final standings:

Frank DiRenna: 6-0 last week, 127-43 overall

Steve Blackledge: 5-1, 121-49

Eric Frantz: 4-2; 120-50

Ryan Baker: 3-3; 117-53

Scott Hennen: 5-1; 115-55

Andy Resnik: 2-4; 113-57

Jarrod Ulrey: 3-3, 113-57

Jeff Stevenson: 4-2; 110-60

Lee Cochran: 3-3; 107-63

Scott Gerfen: 3-3; 103-67

Dave Purpura: 3-3; 100-70

Stephen Borgna: 3-3; 88-76

