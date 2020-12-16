Football: Jack Sawyer joining Buckeyes headlines list of early signees in central Ohio
Although he elected not to play his senior season for Pickerington North this fall, Jack Sawyer was among the central Ohio football players celebrating their next step in the sport Dec. 16.
The defensive lineman, who is considered a five-star recruit, signed with Ohio State as part of its 2021 class.
“Felt great to finally put pen to paper,” Sawyer tweeted. “(Can’t) wait to put on a show with my brothers in front of the best damn fans in the land!”
Eight players from the area, including Sawyer, joined Power Five conference programs on the first day of the early signing period, which runs Dec. 16-18.
Also committing to Big Ten schools were Independence’s Shawn Munnerlyn (Rutgers), Hilliard Bradley’s Jack Pugh (Wisconsin), Pickerington Central’s Garner Wallace (Northwestern) and Dublin Coffman’s Devon Williams (Minnesota).
Pickerington Central’s Lorenzo Styles Jr., who was the Division I district Offensive Player of the Year and state co-Offensive Player of the Year, signed with Notre Dame.
Coffman’s Hammond Russell signed with West Virginia and Walnut Ridge’s Jamarius Dinkins committed to Kentucky.
It was a big day for area players and Ohio University, which signed Groveport’s John Motton, DeSales’ Quintell Quinn, Marion-Franklin's Giovanni Scales, Hartley’s Jake Skelly and Hilliard Darby’s Bradley Weaver.
Skelly is an offensive lineman who was unable to play his senior season after being diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia May 7, which was the day after he verbally committed to the Bobcats.
Also signing with Mid-American Conference programs were Pickerington North’s Elijah Hawk (Western Michigan), Westerville Central’s Will Jados (Miami), Darby’s Connor Jones (Toledo), Coffman’s Casey Magyar (Kent State) and Daniel Warnsman (Eastern Michigan) and Pickerington Central’s Nick Mosley (Bowling Green).
Below is a list of central Ohio football players who announced their commitments during the early signing period from Dec. 16-18:
NAME (HIGH SCHOOL), COLLEGE
Yaser Awale (Hilliard Bradley), Heidelberg
Jamarius Dinkins (Walnut Ridge), Kentucky
Reese Dykstra (Thomas Worthington), Long Island
Ethan Hand (Olentangy), Indianapolis
Elijah Hawk (Pickerington North), Western Michigan
Will Jados (Westerville Central), Miami University
Connor Jones (Hilliard Darby), Toledo
Casey Magyar (Dublin Coffman), Kent State
Nick Mosley (Pickerington Central), Bowling Green
John Motton (Groveport), Ohio University
Shawn Munnerlyn (Independence), Rutgers
Jack Pugh (Hilliard Bradley), Wisconsin
Quintell Quinn (DeSales), Ohio University
Chance Roberts (Hilliard Bradley), Tiffin
Hammond Russell (Dublin Coffman), West Virginia
A.J. Sanders (Pickerington Central), Eastern Illinois
Jack Sawyer (Pickerington North), Ohio State
Giovanni Scales (Marion-Franklin), Ohio University
Jake Skelly (Hartley), Ohio University
Lorenzo Styles Jr. (Pickerington Central), Notre Dame
Bryon Threats (Dublin Coffman), Cincinnati
Garner Wallace (Pickerington Central), Northwestern
Daniel Warnsman (Dublin Coffman), Eastern Michigan
Bradley Weaver (Hilliard Darby), Ohio University
Dorian Weaver (Dublin Coffman), Findlay
Devon Williams (Dublin Coffman), Minnesota