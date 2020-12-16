Football: Jack Sawyer joining Buckeyes headlines list of early signees in central Ohio

Although he elected not to play his senior season for Pickerington North this fall, Jack Sawyer was among the central Ohio football players celebrating their next step in the sport Dec. 16.

The defensive lineman, who is considered a five-star recruit, signed with Ohio State as part of its 2021 class.

“Felt great to finally put pen to paper,” Sawyer tweeted. “(Can’t) wait to put on a show with my brothers in front of the best damn fans in the land!”

Eight players from the area, including Sawyer, joined Power Five conference programs on the first day of the early signing period, which runs Dec. 16-18.

Also committing to Big Ten schools were Independence’s Shawn Munnerlyn (Rutgers), Hilliard Bradley’s Jack Pugh (Wisconsin), Pickerington Central’s Garner Wallace (Northwestern) and Dublin Coffman’s Devon Williams (Minnesota).

Pickerington Central’s Lorenzo Styles Jr., who was the Division I district Offensive Player of the Year and state co-Offensive Player of the Year, signed with Notre Dame.

Coffman’s Hammond Russell signed with West Virginia and Walnut Ridge’s Jamarius Dinkins committed to Kentucky.

It was a big day for area players and Ohio University, which signed Groveport’s John Motton, DeSales’ Quintell Quinn, Marion-Franklin's Giovanni Scales, Hartley’s Jake Skelly and Hilliard Darby’s Bradley Weaver.

Skelly is an offensive lineman who was unable to play his senior season after being diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia May 7, which was the day after he verbally committed to the Bobcats.

Also signing with Mid-American Conference programs were Pickerington North’s Elijah Hawk (Western Michigan), Westerville Central’s Will Jados (Miami), Darby’s Connor Jones (Toledo), Coffman’s Casey Magyar (Kent State) and Daniel Warnsman (Eastern Michigan) and Pickerington Central’s Nick Mosley (Bowling Green).

Below is a list of central Ohio football players who announced their commitments during the early signing period from Dec. 16-18:

NAME (HIGH SCHOOL), COLLEGE

Yaser Awale (Hilliard Bradley), Heidelberg

Jamarius Dinkins (Walnut Ridge), Kentucky

Reese Dykstra (Thomas Worthington), Long Island

Ethan Hand (Olentangy), Indianapolis

Elijah Hawk (Pickerington North), Western Michigan

Will Jados (Westerville Central), Miami University

Connor Jones (Hilliard Darby), Toledo

Casey Magyar (Dublin Coffman), Kent State

Nick Mosley (Pickerington Central), Bowling Green

John Motton (Groveport), Ohio University

Shawn Munnerlyn (Independence), Rutgers

Jack Pugh (Hilliard Bradley), Wisconsin

Quintell Quinn (DeSales), Ohio University

Chance Roberts (Hilliard Bradley), Tiffin

Hammond Russell (Dublin Coffman), West Virginia

A.J. Sanders (Pickerington Central), Eastern Illinois

Jack Sawyer (Pickerington North), Ohio State

Giovanni Scales (Marion-Franklin), Ohio University

Jake Skelly (Hartley), Ohio University

Lorenzo Styles Jr. (Pickerington Central), Notre Dame

Bryon Threats (Dublin Coffman), Cincinnati

Garner Wallace (Pickerington Central), Northwestern

Daniel Warnsman (Dublin Coffman), Eastern Michigan

Bradley Weaver (Hilliard Darby), Ohio University

Dorian Weaver (Dublin Coffman), Findlay

Devon Williams (Dublin Coffman), Minnesota