Football: Cory Fenner resigns after four seasons as Franklin Heights coach

Cory Fenner has resigned as football coach at Franklin Heights.

In four seasons with the Falcons, Fenner had an overall record of 10-28. His best record came in his first season of 2017, when Franklin Heights finished 5-5.

“I talked to the kids this week and told them that it would be a good decision for my family and me to step away,” said Fenner, who will still teach social studies at Franklin Heights. “It’s my decision and is the best for the program and me.

“I appreciated the opportunity to coach here. I really enjoyed it, in part because the administration supported me and the football program. The person coming in will get a good group of kids who are hard workers and just a good group of kids.”

Last fall, the Falcons finished 1-7 overall and 0-6 in the OCC-Capital Division. They lost to Troy 49-6 in the opening round of the Division II, Region 8 playoffs.

shennen@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekHennen