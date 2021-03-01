Football: Central Ohio players among Ohio North-South honorees

Although there won’t be an Ohio North-South All-Star Classic for the second consecutive year, the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association has announced which players were selected to this year’s rosters.

The North-South games, which were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, traditionally feature a game for players in Divisions I, II and III and a second game for players in Divisions IV, V, VI and VII.

Players selected are expected to be sent a jersey, according to the OHSFCA.

Selected as South all-stars were Upper Arlington’s Jack Flowers (OL), Westerville North’s Brennan Albertini (LB) and Reuben Simiyu (DL), Hilliard Bradley’s A.J. Mirgon (WR), Hartley’s Jake Skelly (OL), Hilliard Darby’s Connor Jones (LB) and Bradley Weaver (DL), Marion-Franklin's Giovanni Scales (DB) and Worthington Kilbourne’s Mitchell Tomasek (K).

Westerville North coach Bryan Johnson was selected as an assistant for the South all-stars in Divisions I-III.

julrey@thisweeknews.com

@UlreyThisWeek