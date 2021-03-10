Football: CDFCA announces Hall of Fame class of 2021

Three coaches who won a combined five state championships and led their teams to 37 playoff appearances are among this year’s four selections to the Central District Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, the organization announced March 10.

The class consists of Bryan Deal, Bob Jacoby, Orin Sheumaker and Brian White.

Deal went 25-17 at Dublin from 1991-94, including the Shamrocks’ first playoff appearance in his first season, before leading Dublin Scioto to the Division II state title in 1995 in that school’s first year of existence. He later went on to be an assistant coach at Pittsburgh under one-time Ohio State assistant Walt Harris and coached Pittsburgh Fox Chapel’s boys golf team to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A title in 2011.

Jacoby coached at DeSales from 1988-2006, leading the Stallions to 15 playoff berths and Division III state championships in 1997 and 1998 and state runner-up finishes in 1990, 1996, 2001 and 2005. He had a 197-121 record in a career that also included stints at Hamilton Township (2007-09), Hamilton (2010-12) and St. Charles (2016 and 2017).

White went 210-65 overall, including 199-58 at Hilliard Davidson from 1999-2019. He guided the Wildcats to 17 postseason appearances, including Division I state championships in 2006 and 2009, and 12 league titles.

White became a head coach in 1997 at Scioto, where he succeeded Deal, and spent the 1998 season at Groveport before heading to Davidson.

Sheumaker spent more than three decades as an assistant, usually working with the offensive line, at Beechcroft (1983-91 and 1995-2009), Northland (1992-94), Columbus Academy (2010-13) and Gahanna (2014-18).

The four honorees will receive commemorative plaques at the organization’s April 14 meeting.

