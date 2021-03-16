Football: Former Minster coach Geron Stokes to lead Dublin Coffman Shamrocks
Geron Stokes will be named the new football coach at Dublin Coffman, pending school board approval, athletics director Duane Sheldon announced March 16.
Stokes was 71-31 at Minster from 2013-20. He coached the Wildcats to the Division VI state championship in 2014 and the Division VII state title in 2017. Minster was Division VII state runner-up in 2016.
The Wildcats reached the third round of the Division VI, Region 24 playoffs last fall and finished 5-6.
"We're grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Coffman football tradition, the opportunity to get to work with high-quality people and the challenge it presents us," Stokes said.
Stokes also coached at Urbana from 2009-12, compiling a 29-13 record.
He replaces Mark Crabtree, who resigned in January after 20 seasons. Crabtree was 179-55 overall leading Coffman, including 22-17 in 18 postseason appearances. His teams also won seven league championships.
The Shamrocks finished 8-1 last fall, losing to Olentangy Liberty 18-15 in a Division I, Region 2 semifinal.
shennen@thisweeknews.com
@ThisWeekHennen