Football: Former Jonathan Alder coach Brett Glass to take over Dublin Jerome Celtics

Brett Glass will be the next football coach at Dublin Jerome, pending school board approval.

He replaces Bob Gecewich, who stepped down Jan. 15 to accept the same role at Division IV Perry in northeastern Ohio.

Glass, 36, coached Jonathan Alder the last seven seasons, with the Pioneers having a winning record each year.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to be the next head football coach at Dublin Jerome,” Glass said. “I know the Jerome community has high expectations for its athletics programs and I’m looking forward to meeting the players and getting to work.”

Jonathan Alder reached the Division III playoffs five times under Glass, including advancing to the Region 11 final in 2019 and a regional semifinal last season.

His teams went 58-17, won five league championships and were undefeated during the last two regular seasons.

“Brett's coaching philosophy and student-centered outlook make him a perfect fit for our program,” athletics director Joe Bline said.

During Gecewich's six-year tenure, the Celtics were 39-23 overall and 28-10 in OCC play with three league titles. Jerome won the outright OCC-Cardinal title in 2019 and shared the title in 2015 and 2016.

The Celtics made four postseason appearances under Gecewich, reaching regional semifinals in 2016 and 2019.

