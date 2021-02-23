Basketball: OHSAA to hold boys, girls state tournaments at University of Dayton

The 2021 state boys and girls basketball tournaments will be held at the University of Dayton, the OHSAA announced Feb. 23.

The girls tournament is scheduled for March 11-13, and the boys tournament is slated for March 19-21.

Last year’s tournaments were canceled because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re so excited that the University of Dayton has such a strong desire to host our basketball state tournaments and for all they did to receive a variance to allow more fans to attend,” OHSAA executive director Doug Ute said. “Our schools have gone through so much since last March and we’re thrilled that the season will culminate with the state tournaments at such a great venue as UD Arena.”

It will mark the first time in more than three decades that the tournaments won’t be held at Ohio State.

The boys tournament has been held at Ohio State every year since 1987, when it was last held at the University of Dayton, and the girls tournament has been at Ohio State since 1986, when it was held at the University of Akron.

It was announced last May that the state girls tournament would be held in 2021, 2022 and 2023 at Dayton, but the pandemic put the location of the event in question because of spectator limitations and costs associated with the tournament.

The state boys tournament was scheduled to be held in Ohio State’s St. John Arena, but the facility is not available because of the pandemic.

The number of spectators allowed to attend the tournaments will be announced at a later date.

